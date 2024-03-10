Mafiz, the industry programme of Spain’s Málaga Film Festival that ran March 4-8, has announced the winners of this year’s edition yesterday in its closing ceremony.

El aspirante by Juan Gautier and Suçuarana by Sérgio Borges and Clarissa Campolina won the Malaga Work In Progress Awards for Spanish and Latin American projects. respectively.

Spain’s El aspirante is a follow-up to Gautier’s short film of the same name, a psychological thriller about two youngsters who feel compelled to accept a 24-hour challenge to fit in at their new university.

Produced by Smiz and Pixel, Kabiria Films, La Bestia Produce and Featurent, it was showcased at project stage at Sitges Pitchbox, an event organised by Filmarket Hub platform and Catalonia’s Sitges Festival.

Brazilian project Suçuarana tells the story of a woman who travels through a forgotten mining region searching for her identity and new ways of cohabiting with nature.

The project previously took part in the 3 Puertos, Brazil Cinemundi and CineMundi WIP, where it was selected for Málaga.

Campolina, Marília Rocha and Luana Melgaço’s Belo Horizonte-based Anavilhana are producing. Campolina co-directed Girimunho, which won the Fipresci award in Venice’s Orizzonti section in 2011.

In the WIP section awards, the Aracne Digital Cinema Award, with Euros 20,000 for post-production services for a Spanish film, went to Sara Fantova’s Jone batzuetan, a coming-of-age drama and first feature which also won the award that ensures selection at the IberoAmerican Film Festival in Miami.

Similarly the Chemistry Award, with Euros 15,000 for post-production for a Latin American production, went to Juan Martín Hsu’s Los Caminantes de la Calle from Argentina.

The co-production event (Maff) and the Málaga Short Corner also announced their winners.

Malaga’s Festhome award for best short shown at the Spanish Screenings Content – Málaga Short Corner event went to Spanish Campolivar by Alicia Moncholí.

The Mafiz is a 10-part event showcasing market premieres and work-in-progress from Spain and Latin America. Some 1,200 industry professionals attended.

Mafiz coordinator Annabelle Aramburu (pictured) welcomed the industry professionals at the ceremony in which Dominican Republic was announced as next year’s country of honour after this year’s focus on Paraguay.

Málaga Work in Progress Winners

Málaga WIP Spain

El Aspirante (Sp)

Dir: Juan Gautier

Málaga WIP LatAm

Suçuarana (Bra)

Dir: Sérgio Borges, Clarissa Campolina

Aracne Digital Cinema Award

Jone batzuetan (Sp)

Dir: Sara Fantova

Chemistry Award

Los Caminantes de la Calle (Arg)

Dir: de Juan Martín Hsu

E-28 Award for music score

Los Caminantes de la Calle (Arg)

Dir: de Juan Martín Hsu

IAFFM - Miami

Jone batzuetan (Sp)

Dir: Sara Fantova

Río Bravo Award (to help finance a trailer/teaser)

Per Què no Vas Fer Res? (Sp)

Dirs: Bàrbara Mestanza, Marc Pujolar

Sideral Award (to help international distribution)

Los Caminantes de la Calle (Arg)

Dir: de Juan Martín Hsu

Yagán Films Award – Sp (for sound post-production)

Bodegón con fantasmas (SPAIN)

Dir: Enrique Buleo

Yagán Films Award – LatAm (for sound pot-sproduction)

Kaye (Chil)

Dir: Juan Cáceres

Málaga Festival Fund Co-Production Event (MAFF)

Bolivia Lab Award

El Milagro Del Surubí (Uru)

Dir: Lorenzo Tocco

1st Cántico Producciones Award

Resistencia (Dom Rep)

Dir: Yanillys Pérez

2nd Cántico Producciones Award

El nNiño y el Tiburón (Per-Sp)

Dir: Lucía Flórez

3rd Cántico Producciones Award

Un Amputado (Chil)

Dir: Ignacio Pávez

Impulso ECAM Award for developement

El Milagro del Surubí (Uru)

Dir: Lorenzo Tocco

SANFIC Santiago Lab Award

Allq’u (Per)

Dir: Teo Belton

Sideral Award (to help with international distribution)

La Carne Dócil (Sp-Uru)

Dir: Pedro Gumao

FIDBA Award

La Pérdida de la Magia (Sp-Mex)

Dir: Silvia Rey.