Mafiz, the industry programme of Spain’s Málaga Film Festival that ran March 4-8, has announced the winners of this year’s edition yesterday in its closing ceremony.
El aspirante by Juan Gautier and Suçuarana by Sérgio Borges and Clarissa Campolina won the Malaga Work In Progress Awards for Spanish and Latin American projects. respectively.
Spain’s El aspirante is a follow-up to Gautier’s short film of the same name, a psychological thriller about two youngsters who feel compelled to accept a 24-hour challenge to fit in at their new university.
Produced by Smiz and Pixel, Kabiria Films, La Bestia Produce and Featurent, it was showcased at project stage at Sitges Pitchbox, an event organised by Filmarket Hub platform and Catalonia’s Sitges Festival.
Brazilian project Suçuarana tells the story of a woman who travels through a forgotten mining region searching for her identity and new ways of cohabiting with nature.
The project previously took part in the 3 Puertos, Brazil Cinemundi and CineMundi WIP, where it was selected for Málaga.
Campolina, Marília Rocha and Luana Melgaço’s Belo Horizonte-based Anavilhana are producing. Campolina co-directed Girimunho, which won the Fipresci award in Venice’s Orizzonti section in 2011.
In the WIP section awards, the Aracne Digital Cinema Award, with Euros 20,000 for post-production services for a Spanish film, went to Sara Fantova’s Jone batzuetan, a coming-of-age drama and first feature which also won the award that ensures selection at the IberoAmerican Film Festival in Miami.
Similarly the Chemistry Award, with Euros 15,000 for post-production for a Latin American production, went to Juan Martín Hsu’s Los Caminantes de la Calle from Argentina.
The co-production event (Maff) and the Málaga Short Corner also announced their winners.
Malaga’s Festhome award for best short shown at the Spanish Screenings Content – Málaga Short Corner event went to Spanish Campolivar by Alicia Moncholí.
The Mafiz is a 10-part event showcasing market premieres and work-in-progress from Spain and Latin America. Some 1,200 industry professionals attended.
Mafiz coordinator Annabelle Aramburu (pictured) welcomed the industry professionals at the ceremony in which Dominican Republic was announced as next year’s country of honour after this year’s focus on Paraguay.
Málaga Work in Progress Winners
Málaga WIP Spain
El Aspirante (Sp)
Dir: Juan Gautier
Málaga WIP LatAm
Suçuarana (Bra)
Dir: Sérgio Borges, Clarissa Campolina
Aracne Digital Cinema Award
Jone batzuetan (Sp)
Dir: Sara Fantova
Chemistry Award
Los Caminantes de la Calle (Arg)
Dir: de Juan Martín Hsu
E-28 Award for music score
Los Caminantes de la Calle (Arg)
Dir: de Juan Martín Hsu
IAFFM - Miami
Jone batzuetan (Sp)
Dir: Sara Fantova
Río Bravo Award (to help finance a trailer/teaser)
Per Què no Vas Fer Res? (Sp)
Dirs: Bàrbara Mestanza, Marc Pujolar
Sideral Award (to help international distribution)
Los Caminantes de la Calle (Arg)
Dir: de Juan Martín Hsu
Yagán Films Award – Sp (for sound post-production)
Bodegón con fantasmas (SPAIN)
Dir: Enrique Buleo
Yagán Films Award – LatAm (for sound pot-sproduction)
Kaye (Chil)
Dir: Juan Cáceres
Málaga Festival Fund Co-Production Event (MAFF)
Bolivia Lab Award
El Milagro Del Surubí (Uru)
Dir: Lorenzo Tocco
1st Cántico Producciones Award
Resistencia (Dom Rep)
Dir: Yanillys Pérez
2nd Cántico Producciones Award
El nNiño y el Tiburón (Per-Sp)
Dir: Lucía Flórez
3rd Cántico Producciones Award
Un Amputado (Chil)
Dir: Ignacio Pávez
Impulso ECAM Award for developement
El Milagro del Surubí (Uru)
Dir: Lorenzo Tocco
SANFIC Santiago Lab Award
Allq’u (Per)
Dir: Teo Belton
Sideral Award (to help with international distribution)
La Carne Dócil (Sp-Uru)
Dir: Pedro Gumao
FIDBA Award
La Pérdida de la Magia (Sp-Mex)
Dir: Silvia Rey.
No comments yet