Toni Erdmann director Maren Ade will preside over the jury for short films and the La Cinef prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival (May 13-24).
Also joining the jury are King Richard filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green, French actress, singer and songwriter Camélia Jordana, Spanish executive José María Prado, and Croatian filmmaker Nebojša Slijepčević.
They will judge 11 titles competing for the short film prize and 16 student films in the La Cinef selection.
The short film Palme d’or will be handed out at the festival’s closing ceremony on Saturday, May 24. The La Cinef winners will be crowned at a ceremony on Thursday May in the Buñuel Theatre.
The 11-strong short selection comprises 9 fiction and two documentary titles, with five directed by women. The films were selected from 4781 submissions.
Short Film competition
Arguments In Favor Of Love, dir. Gabriel Abrantes
Ali, dir. Adnan Al Rajeev
I’m Glad You’re Dead Now, dir. Tawfeek Barhom
Agapito, dirs. Arvin Belarmino And Kyla Danelle Romero
Fille De L’eau, dir. Sandra Desmazières
Hypersensitive, dir. Martine Froissard
Dammen, dir. Grégoire Graesslin
The Spectacle, dir. Bálint Kenyères
Lili, dirs. Zhaoguang Luo And Shuhan Liao
The Loneliness Of Lizards, dir. Inês Nunes
Vultures, dir. Dian Weys
La Cinef selection
The Bird From Within, dir. Laura Anahory
The Sorceress Echo, dir. Marc Camardons
Three, dir. Juan Ignacio Ceballos
The Lightning Rod, dir. Helmi Donner
Bimo, dir Oumnia Hanader
Talk Me, dir. Joecar Hanna
First Summer, dir. Heo Gayoung
Maybe In March, dir. Mikkel Bjørn Kehlert
Winter In March, dir. Natalia Mirzoyan
My Grandmother Is A Skydiver, dir. Polina Piddubna
12 Moments Before The Flag-Raising Ceremony, dir. Qu Zhizheng
Ether, dir. Vida Skerk
Milk And Cookies, dir. Andrei Tache-Codreanu
Ginger Boy (Separated), dir. Miki Tanaka
A Doll Made Up Of Clay, dir. Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay
The Land Of Slumber, dir. Jules Vésigot-Wahl
