Toni Erdmann director Maren Ade will preside over the jury for short films and the La Cinef prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival (May 13-24).

Also joining the jury are King Richard filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green, French actress, singer and songwriter Camélia Jordana, Spanish executive José María Prado, and Croatian filmmaker Nebojša Slijepčević.

They will judge 11 titles competing for the short film prize and 16 student films in the La Cinef selection.

The short film Palme d’or will be handed out at the festival’s closing ceremony on Saturday, May 24. The La Cinef winners will be crowned at a ceremony on Thursday May in the Buñuel Theatre.

The 11-strong short selection comprises 9 fiction and two documentary titles, with five directed by women. The films were selected from 4781 submissions.

Short Film competition

Arguments In Favor Of Love, dir. Gabriel Abrantes

Ali, dir. Adnan Al Rajeev

I’m Glad You’re Dead Now, dir. Tawfeek Barhom

Agapito, dirs. Arvin Belarmino And Kyla Danelle Romero

Fille De L’eau, dir. Sandra Desmazières

Hypersensitive, dir. Martine Froissard

Dammen, dir. Grégoire Graesslin

The Spectacle, dir. Bálint Kenyères

Lili, dirs. Zhaoguang Luo And Shuhan Liao

The Loneliness Of Lizards, dir. Inês Nunes

Vultures, dir. Dian Weys

La Cinef selection

The Bird From Within, dir. Laura Anahory

The Sorceress Echo, dir. Marc Camardons

Three, dir. Juan Ignacio Ceballos

The Lightning Rod, dir. Helmi Donner

Bimo, dir Oumnia Hanader

Talk Me, dir. Joecar Hanna

First Summer, dir. Heo Gayoung

Maybe In March, dir. Mikkel Bjørn Kehlert

Winter In March, dir. Natalia Mirzoyan

My Grandmother Is A Skydiver, dir. Polina Piddubna

12 Moments Before The Flag-Raising Ceremony, dir. Qu Zhizheng

Ether, dir. Vida Skerk

Milk And Cookies, dir. Andrei Tache-Codreanu

Ginger Boy (Separated), dir. Miki Tanaka

A Doll Made Up Of Clay, dir. Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay

The Land Of Slumber, dir. Jules Vésigot-Wahl