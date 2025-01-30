German actor and filmmaker Maria Schrader, Franco-Moroccan director Nabil Ayouch and Chinese actor Fan Bingbing have joined the Berlin film festival’s international competition jury, presided over by Todd Haynes.

Schrader won the festival’s Silver Bear for best actress in 1999 for Aimee & Jaguar and as a director competed at Berlin in 2021 with I’m Your Man, while her further credits include She Said and Netflix series Unorthodox.

Fan Bingbing was last at Berlin in 2023, playing the lead role in Green Night.

Ayouch is a director, writer and producer whose most recent film Everybody Loves Touda premiered at Cannes last year.

They are joined on the jury by fellow filmmaker Rodrigo Moreno from Argentina; Oscar-nominated costume designer Bina Daigeler from Germany; and US critic Amy Nicholson.

The competition line-up includes Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon, Michael Franco’s Dreams and Hong Sangsoo’s What Does Nature Say To You.

The inaugural Perspectives Competition for first features comprises a three-member jury of Tunisian-Canadian director Meryam Joobeu; French actor and filmmaker Aïssa Maïga; and Spanish producer María Zamora.