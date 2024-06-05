French superstar Marion Cotillard will join Season Four of Apple’s The Morning Show.

Cotillard, who won the 2008 lead actress Oscar for La Vie En Rose, will star opposite show regulars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston as Celine Dumont, described as “a savvy operator from a storied European family”.

The third season of the behind-the-scenes drama about a news station aired in 2023 and earned an AFI award as well as a Critics Choice Awards supporting actor, drama, win for Billy Crudup. In 2020 Crudup won the Emmy for supporting actor, drama.

The Morning Show key cast includes Greta Lee, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

Witherspoon and Aniston are among the executive producers alongside director Mimi Leder. Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films are the producers.

Cotillard earned an Oscar nomination in 2015 for Two Days, One Night, and her small screen credits include Apple’s climate change series Extrapolations.