New films from Dan Sallitt and Katsuya Tomita are among the projects selected for FIDLab, the co-production market of France’s FIDMarseille (June 27-28).
US filmmaker Sallitt, who a 2021 Gotham for his Fourteen screenplay, will bring Late Autumn about a 67-year-old who decides to pursue medical school after mysteriously recovering from cancer.
Tomita’s project The Langfang Republic follows two friends, one a pop singer and the other a mafiosa, whose lives are shaken up by drastic events.
Other projects include Riar Rizaldi’s documentary South Sea exploring the death of ten Indonesians in 2022 who were swept by tidal waves while performing rituals on the Payangan beach.
The 16th edition of the showcase gives out 10 in-kind grants, awarded by the jury made up of Romanian producer Ada Solomon and Visions du Reel’s Madeline Robert.
FIDLab 2024 selection
The Art Of Escape (Port-Bra)
Dir. Leonardo Mouramateus
Prod. Manuel Rocha da Silva Unip Lda, Quarta-Feira Filmes
Drop! Cover! Hold! On! (Bel)
Dir. Stéphanie Roland
Pro. Dérives, Sound Image Culture
Il Libro D’Ore (Fr-It)
Dir. Margherita Malerba
Prod. Bocalupo Films, Altara Films
La Grande Vacance (Fr)
Dir. Chloé Galibert-Lainé
Prod. France Darjeeling
The Langfang Republic (Jap-Tai)
Dir. Katsuya Tomita
Prod. Japan House on Fire, House on Fire International, Flying Pillow Films
Late Autumn (US)
Dir. Dan Sallitt
Prod. Ravenser Odd
Malapais (Col)
Dir. Paula Rodríguez Polanco
Prod. Mutokino
South Sea (Indo)
Dir. Riar Rizaldi
Prod. New Pessimism, Dogmilk Films (Australia)
Tell The Water To Pass On Our Dreams (US-Fr)
Dirs. Nehal Vyas & Advik Beni
Prod. Luis Gutiérrez Arias, Alexia de Montalembert
Ya & Niki (It-Egy-Leb)
Dir. Ra Di Martino
Prod. Dugong Films Cats Films, Abbout Productions
