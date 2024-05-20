New films from Dan Sallitt and Katsuya Tomita are among the projects selected for FIDLab, the co-production market of France’s FIDMarseille (June 27-28).

US filmmaker Sallitt, who a 2021 Gotham for his Fourteen screenplay, will bring Late Autumn about a 67-year-old who decides to pursue medical school after mysteriously recovering from cancer.

Tomita’s project The Langfang Republic follows two friends, one a pop singer and the other a mafiosa, whose lives are shaken up by drastic events.

Other projects include Riar Rizaldi’s documentary South Sea exploring the death of ten Indonesians in 2022 who were swept by tidal waves while performing rituals on the Payangan beach.

The 16th edition of the showcase gives out 10 in-kind grants, awarded by the jury made up of Romanian producer Ada Solomon and Visions du Reel’s Madeline Robert.

FIDLab 2024 selection

The Art Of Escape (Port-Bra)

Dir. Leonardo Mouramateus

Prod. Manuel Rocha da Silva Unip Lda, Quarta-Feira Filmes

Drop! Cover! Hold! On! (Bel)

Dir. Stéphanie Roland

Pro. Dérives, Sound Image Culture

Il Libro D’Ore (Fr-It)

Dir. Margherita Malerba

Prod. Bocalupo Films, Altara Films

La Grande Vacance (Fr)

Dir. Chloé Galibert-Lainé

Prod. France Darjeeling

The Langfang Republic (Jap-Tai)

Dir. Katsuya Tomita

Prod. Japan House on Fire, House on Fire International, Flying Pillow Films

Late Autumn (US)

Dir. Dan Sallitt

Prod. Ravenser Odd

Malapais (Col)

Dir. Paula Rodríguez Polanco

Prod. Mutokino

South Sea (Indo)

Dir. Riar Rizaldi

Prod. New Pessimism, Dogmilk Films (Australia)

Tell The Water To Pass On Our Dreams (US-Fr)

Dirs. Nehal Vyas & Advik Beni

Prod. Luis Gutiérrez Arias, Alexia de Montalembert

Ya & Niki (It-Egy-Leb)

Dir. Ra Di Martino

Prod. Dugong Films Cats Films, Abbout Productions