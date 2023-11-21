Martin Freeman was among the winners at the 51st International Emmys, held in New York on Monday (November 20), taking home best performance by an actor for UK series The Responder.

Freeman plays a first respondent officer working night shifts in Liverpool while dealing with his personal demons. The police drama is produced by Dancing Ledge Productions and premiered on BBC One in the UK.

Other UK wins include Derry Girls which received best comedy, jointly awarded with Indian comedy special Vir Das: Landing. Set in Northern Ireland during the troubles, Derry Girls is produced by Hat Trick Productions and first premiered on Channel 4 in 2018.

The third UK win was scooped in best documentary for Mariupol: The People’s Story, a BBC Panorama surrounding the war in Ukraine. The BBC produced the programme alongside Top Hat Productions and Hayloft Productions.

Meanwhile, UK screenwriter Jesse Armstrong was honoured with the Special Founders Emmy for his work on HBO series Succession.

Lucía Puenzo’s Mexican sports drama Dive took home two awards for best TV movie/mini-series and Karla Souza in best performance by an actress. Produced by Amazon, Madam, Filmadora and Infinity Hill, the film follows a diver training for the Olympics who discovers her diving partner is being abused by their coach.

Other winners include German Netflix series The Empress for best drama while the Directorate Award was presented to Ektaa R. Kapoor, co-founder of Balaji Telefilms.

International Emmys 2023

Best drama

The Empress - Sommerhaus Serien GmbH / Netflix, Germany

TV movie/min-series

Dive - Madam / Filmadora / Infinity Hill / Amazon, Mexico

Best performance by an actor

Martin Freeman, The Responder - Dancing League Productions, UK

Best performance by an actress

Karla Souza, Dive - Madam / Filmadora / Infinity Hill / Amazon, Mexico

Best comedy

Derry Girls (series three) - Hat Trick Productions, UK

Vir Das: Landing - Weirdass Comedy / Rotten Science / Netflix, India

Best documentary

Mariupol: The People’s Story - Top Hat Productions / Hayloft Productions / BBC, UK