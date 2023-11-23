Veteran German producer Martin Moszkowicz is to step down as chairman of Constantin Film.

In a statement today, Constantin said that Moszkowicz will let his contract expire as planned and at his own request on February 29, 2024 and will continue to work as a producer for Constantin Film from March 1.

Constantin has appointed deputy chairman, Oliver Berben, to be chairman of the company from March 1, 2024.

Moszkowicz has been part of the Constantin management team since 1990, and is responsible for the company’s film business, including worldwide production and distribution, world sales, marketing and publicity as well as corporate communication and legal affairs.

As a producer, executive producer and co-producer, he has been involved in more than 300 productions including Monster Hunter, Fack Ju Goehte 1-3, How About Adolf?, Family Affairs, The Collini Case, the Resident Evil franchise and most recently the Nibelung adaptation Hagen and Those About to Die.

Berben, deputy chairman since 2021, is responsible for the TV, entertainment and digital media division at Constantin. Beforehand, he was head of production at Constantin Film Produktion.

Berben founded MOOVIE GmbH in Berlin in 1996, which became a subsidiary of Constantin Film AG three years later. He has produced more than 200 films and series for TV and cinema including The Typist (2018), Perfume (2018), We Children from Bahnhof Zoo (2021), The Palace (2022) and Netflix hit Dear Child (2023). Most recently he produced Hagen and Those About to Die.