Martin Scorsese has pulled out attending Morocco’s Marrakech International Film Festival as patron of the Atlas Workshops, citing ”personal reasons” requiring the 81-year-old filmmaker to stay in New York City.

Scorsese had been scheduled to attend the Atlas Workshops, the talent development programme for Moroccan, Arab and African filmmakers, to work with them in a closed-door capacity.

It is understood the legendary filmmaker considered and ultimately rejected a remote Zoom option, preferring to plan an in-person return for a future edition.

Scorsese has been promoting his historical epic Killers Of The Flower Moon since its launch at Cannes in May this year; he attended its international premiere at BFI London Film Festival in October, also participating in an in-conversation event at the festival.

The director has attended Marrakech previously, as president of its jury in 2013, and to present an honorary tribute to his frequent collaborator Robert De Niro in 2018.