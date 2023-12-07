The Producers Guild of America (PGA) will present Martin Scorsese with the 2024 David O. Selznick Achievement Award for his “monumental achievements in more than six decades of producing”.

The Killers Of The Flower Moon producer, director, and co-writer will accept the award at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Sunday, February 25.

The David O. Selznick Achievement Award recognises producers for their “outstanding body of work in motion pictures” and prior recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Tom Cruise, Brian Grazer, Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, and George Lucas.

“Marty’s trailblazing career as a producer, marked by decades of bold, breakthrough projects, demands to be celebrated,” said PGA presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain. “His mastery and unwavering commitment to the craft are truly unparalleled. We are proud to honor him and his many filmmaking achievements this year at the PGA Awards.”

Scorsese added: “In March 1965, I was flown out to Los Angeles by the PGA to receive an award for my student film It’s Not Just You, Murray! I was 22 at the time. At the same event, a much older filmmaker was also being honoured. His name was Alfred Hitchcock.

“58 years later, I’m proud to say that I am now the much older filmmaker. And I’m touched and extremely honoured to be receiving an award named after a true legend among producers, David O. Selznick. It makes me feel like I’ve come full circle.”

Scorsese has earned three PGA Award nominations and 14 Academy Award nominations, winning the directing Oscar for The Departed.

His producer credits include The Irishman, Silence, Shutter Island, Hugo, The Wolf Of Wall Street, Personality Crisis: One Night Only, and George Harrison: Living In The Material World.