The Match Factory has acquired the international rights to the recently remastered 4K version of Fatih Akin’s Crossing The Bridge - The Sound Of Istanbul (2005).

The documentary’s restored version is premiering tomorrow (December 2) at Red Sea International Film Festival.

It sees Akin goes on a journey through Istanbul’s music scene, discovering a broad spectrum ranging from modern electronic, rock and hip-hop to classical “Arabesque”.

“This restored documentation can serve as a reminder of what was lost. It gives a precise portrait of a momentum of two decades ago in Turkey. The film instigates the importance of cultural expression and freedom. We look forward to making it available again to a large audience,” said Akin.

The Match Factory represents several titles from the director including Short Sharp Shock (1998), The Edge of Heaven (2007), Soul Kitchen (2009), Polluting Paradise (2012), The Cut (2014), In The Fade (2017), The Golden Glove (2019) and Rhinegold (2022).

Akin’s previous film Rhinegold, about the rapper Xatar, premiered last year at Hamburg Film Festival.