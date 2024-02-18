Brothers, starring Matthieu Kassovitz and Yvan Attal, as siblings who were survived for several years alone in the wilderness when they were abandoned by their mother as young children, has been picked up by France’s Ginger & Fed and is being launched at the EFM.

Directed by Olivier Casas, the film is based on a true story by Casas and Michel Lafregeyre, one of the real-life brothers. Casas penned the script in collaboration with well-known French novelist and screenwriter Olivier Adam. It is Casas’ second feature following comedy drama Baby Phone.

Brothers is produced by Quad Films with Traveling Angel, Casas’ production company co-run with David Giordano and Michael Serero, and Jerome Hilal’s Zinc. The film is in post-production and Zinc will release the film in cinemas in France in April.

“The fact that one of the real-life brothers is still alive makes the story even stronger. After World War II, many children were separated from their families in Europe and often were never reunited, but it is rare to be able to follow the journeys of these children as adults with resonance today,” Chemaly told Screen.