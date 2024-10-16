Mattel is developing a live-action feature film with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Escape Artists on its 3-D image View-Master toy.

The toy has been a childhood staple since it launched in 1939 and the project sees Mattel reteam with Escape Artists as they produce the upcoming Masters Of The Universe live-action feature, scheduled to open on June 5, 2026.

The View-Master project is conceived as a four-quadrant family adventure film and is being produced by Kevin McKeon and Arturo Thur de Koós for Mattel Films, and Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Tony Shaw of Escape Artists.

Last year Mattel scored a huge hit with Barbie, which grossed more than $1.4bn worldwide through Warner Bros.