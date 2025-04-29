Matthew Broderick, Sally Hawkins and Martin Freeman are to star in UK director and actor Simon Bird’s next feature, Second World War-set comedy drama Pretend I’m Not Here, with Cornerstone launching international sales at Cannes.

An ordinary couple offer refuge to a Jewish perfume salesman during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, where the challenge of cohabitating with a stranger unfolds in unexpected ways.

Cecilia Frugiuele and Olivier Kaempfer of the UK’s Parkville Picture, the outfit behind Polite Society and Lollipop, co-produces with Dutch outfit Lemming Film. The film was developed with BBC Film. Production begins later this year in the UK and the Netherlands.

The screenplay is written by Lisa Owens, adapted from Hans Keilson’s novella Comedy In A Minor Key. Owens also wrote the screenplay for Bird’s feature directorial debut, Days Of The Bagnold Summer.

Cornerstone co-reps US rights with CAA Media Finance.

“Combining Simon’s striking directorial vision, Lisa’s sharply witty and poignant screenplay, Hans Keilson’s timeless novel, and our exceptional lead cast with Matthew, Sally and Martin, we have all the ingredients for a truly special film,” said Frugiuele and Kaempfer. “Pretend I’m Not Here offers a surprising take on a well-known period of history, and in doing so allows it to feel fresh and urgent, as well as both entertaining and profound.”

Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder added: “Pretend I’m Not Here is a powerful story for our times that explores the nuances of human connection during times of crisis. With a stellar cast and Simon Bird’s unique vision, we believe this funny and subversive gem will captivate audiences and spark important conversations.”