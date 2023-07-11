The North American premiere of Todd Haynes’s May December will open the 61st New York Film Festival on September 29.

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore star in the drama about a TV star who ruffles feathers when she begins research for a role involving a couple whose origins called tabloid furore two decades prior.

Charles Melton also stars in the film, which premiered in Cannes Competition and finished joint second on Screen’s jury grid.

Netflix acquired May December in a reported $11m North American deal following the world premiere and will release the drama in theatres on November 17 and on the platform on December 1

It remained unclear whether the film will play exclusively in theatres for one week – like Glass Onion – A Knives Out Mystery did last year – or play for two weeks until it debuts on Netflix.

NYFF artistic director Dennis Lim called May December “a tour de force of writing, acting, and directing” which “cements Todd Haynes’s place as one of American cinema’s most brilliant mischief-makers and as an all-time great director of actors”.

Haynes’s credits include Carol, I’m Not There, Far From Heaven, Velvet Goldmine, and The Velvet Underground.

Film at Lincoln Center presents NYFF which runs from September 29-October 15. Noah Baumabch’s White Noise opened last year’s festival.