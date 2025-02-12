European studio Mediawan Group has named producer Max Wiedemann as its first head of artificial intelligence with a brief to integrate AI technologies across its production and distribution activities.

“The integration of AI into film production is arguably one of the most crucial challenges our industry will face moving forward,” said Mediawan Group CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton. ”We aim to leverage its transformative and disruptive potential in a smart and efficient manner.”

Wiedemann, who co-founded The Lives Of Others and Dark producer Wiedemann & Berg Film, will continue as Leonine Studios’ chief production and chief business development officer as well as heading up Mediawan’s AI activities. Germany’s Leonine Studios is part of the Paris-based Mediawan Group.

Mediawan has more than 80 production labels in countries including France, Germany, England, Italy, Spain, the US and is the parent company of distributor Mediawan Rights.

It is known for shows such as Mon Voisin Productions’ Dix Pour Cent (adapted in multiple territories as Call My Agent!), Drama Republic’s Netflix hit One Day and Plan B’s feature Bob Marley: One Love. It is also the parent of sales and distribution outfit Mediawan Rights.

Wiedemann co-founded Wiedemann & Berg Film with Quirin Berg in 2003 followed by W&B Television in 2010, which is part of Leonine Studios.

In his role as chief business development manager at Leonine, he has focused on implementing AI initiatives, creating an AI unit and leading numerous projects that have implemented the technology into creative and operational processes.

Leonine Studios CEO Fred Kogel added: “Max’s appointment is a testament to the collaborative spirit between Mediawan and Leonine Studios in exploring innovative ways to work together. By leveraging AI, we will enhance our creative and operational capabilities and drive further growth.”