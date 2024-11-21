European group Mediawan is increasingly making waves in the documentary sphere through its sales division Mediawan Rights, which has has its own boutique operation handling upscale auteur-driven docs.

Some of its docs have been screening in IDFA this week. They include Johan Grimonprez’s Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat, which has its Dutch premiere as part of the festival’s Grimonprez retrospective, and international competition contender, An American Pastoral by French director Auberi Adler.

The company ventured into the feature doc arena four years ago, despite the challenges facing the market. “We wanted to develop something different from what we were doing,” explains head of documentary sales Arianna Castoldi. “We decided to create a feature documentary line-up which is very, very tiny, and which takes four titles a year max.”

Mediawan’s high-end docs complement its more populist fare such as sports doc Isle Of Man, about the TT Motorcycle Race and co-produced by partners including Channing Tatum’s Free Association and Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner’s Plan B.

Paris-based Mediawan has been on a prolonged acquisition spree since launching in 2015, investing in companies like Plan B in 2022 and UK documentary firm Misfits, run by Ian Bonhôte and Dee Ryder this year.

The company acquisitions have given Mediawan access to some of the most prestigious feature docs currently being made, although not all of its documentaries come from its producer stable.

One of the first feature docs Castoldi and her team handled was Nuclear Now, the pro-nuclear feature doc by Oliver Stone in 2022, working with the now closed Participant Films to handle sales outside North America.

Castoldi says it was a great opportunity to work with one of the best-known US directors of his generation, and “to enter in the US space.”

Grimonprez’s Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat is very different in tone, and very critical of US foreign policy. Blending jazz and Cold War politics, it premiered in Sundance and has since sold to companies such as Modern in the UK, Filmin in Spain, Madman in Australia, Filmladen in Austria, and Cinobo in Greece. Kino Lorber is mounting an Oscar campaign for the film in the US, where Mediawan has collaborated with Submarine Pictures on the film.

Castoldi says she spent nine months persuading the Soundtrack producer to sign with Mediawan after she saw an early version of the doc at CPH:DOX in Copenhagen. “Eventually, he saw the passion and the fact that we wanted to fight for a big audience for this documentary.”

Small team

Mediawan’s documentary sales team may be small at just three people, but it can still draw on the marketing might of its parent company. “We can give a better exposure maybe to docs that are a little bit thought provoking or different.”

Edler’s An American Pastoral fits firmly into this category. It’s an observational film set in a small Pennsylvania town with picket fences and where there are stark and bitter divisions between Republicans and Democrats. Matters come to a head during the School Board elections. The doc is produced by Serge Lalou through Les Films d’Ici Méditerranée and has broadcaster support through ARTE.

With most of its titles, Mediawan will offer both a theatrical and a TV version. “It’s our general strategy to go both ways. We have the experience in TV. We are all well known by all our clients. That is our DNA mainly,” Castoldi reflects. “We bring titles to the distributors and in those territories where theatrical is not possible, we try to sell directly to broadcasters.”

Mediawan’s slate is varied including music docs such as Frank Sinatra film My Way, directed by Thierry Teston in collaboration with Lisa Azuelos, and David Hertzog Dessites’ Once Upon a Time Michel Legrand and animated films like Léonard Cohen’s Flavours Of Iraq which premiered in Annecy and had its US premiere recently at DOC NYC. “What really struck us [with Flavours] was the visuals. The animation was beautiful,” Castoldi enthuses. “It’s a true story, 95% animation 5% archive. It’s a coming-of-age story with the second Gulf war in the background.”

Another new doc on the slate, Ado Hasanović My Father’s Diaries looks at the the Srebrenica massacre through footage shot and diaries kept by the filmmaker’s father. This is produced by Italian outfit Palomar, one of the many companies now in the Mediawan stable. “We co-produced it,” Castoldi explains. Next year is the 30th anniversary of the massacre and she felt it was important to talk about the subject again, “from the personal perspective.”

Title-by-title basis

Arrangements with companies already owned by Mediawan appear to be flexible. For example, there’s no output arrangement with Plan B. “It’s on a title-by-title basis.” At the same time, Castoldi and her team “consult” and give advice to partner outfits, for example advising US companies on how the European market works. They also have the capacity to invest in selected projects, and will acquire third party documentaries.

Castoldi define the typical Mediawan feature doc as follows: “The answer is that it really depends. We can show and pitch titles that are unique and from independent producers, but we always have some titles that come from the group. It’s a mix of both. What we like is to work with established talent like Johan Grimonprez and Oliver Stone. We also like to work with emerging talents but they have to something new…it is just three of us but we do so many things!”

“The market is not the easiest one,” she continues. “We can talk TV, theatrical or platform - it is very, very difficult. That is why we try do different types of topics, different types of documentary, and to have something for each client…the key word is difference - trying to have different films for different markets is our strategy, something for everyone!”