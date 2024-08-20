Meg Ryan discussed her directorial methods and relayed memories from films including Top Gun and When Harry Met Sally…, in a masterclass at Sarajevo Film Festival today.

“It’s a parental relationship,” said Ryan of the bond between director and actor. “Actors project whatever their relationship is with their own parents, or with authority, onto the director.”

Ryan returned to acting and directing last year with romantic comedy What Happens Later – her first role since 2015’s Ithaca, her directorial debut in which she also starred.

The 90-minute session was hosted by local Bosnian icon Danis Tanovic, with the pair agreeing that a set should be a fun environment. “When you think about all the time you spend trying to set up a project, and how rare it is you get a green light to go up and play – it’s hard to think that’s a drag,” said Ryan.

Having received the script during the pandemic, Ryan said she “had to get really prepared” for What Happens Later, and spent two months memorising lines with her daughter.

The film features only two on-screen roles: Ryan and David Duchovny, as a pair of former lovers who find themselves snowed in overnight at an airport.

Ryan picked out several previous collaborators who contributed to her filmmaking style. “Nora Ephron was so fun to work with,” said Ryan of the writer, who wrote Ryan’s roles in When Harry Met Sally…, Sleepless In Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. “She made the set like a dinner party at her house; she’d have cook-offs and taste-offs. It was a way of creating an environment to bring out the best in people.”

Jane Campion was more straightforward but no less instructive, Ryan said, having appeared in the director’s 2003 erotic thriller In The Cut. “She’s just such a rebel. [Campion said] ‘This is like a restaurant that serves one thing - if you don’t want it, don’t come!’ She was making it just for her.”

The most direct was UK filmmaker Tony Scott, who directed Ryan in her breakout role in 1986’s Top Gun. “I basically had two scenes,” said Ryan. “For my first scene, Tony said, ‘OK Meg, in this scene, you’re happy.’ And for my second scene he goes, ‘OK Meg, in this scene, you’re sad.’ It was simple and great!”

Sally memories

Tanovic and Ryan said they have been friends since appearing on the Cannes Competition jury together in 2003. The Bosnian filmmaker began the session by playing the famous diner scene from When Harry Met Sally… to the delight of the audience at the Bosnian Cultural Center.

“I haven’t heard that in so long,” said Ryan, who reminded the audience that it is director Rob Reiner’s mother playing the woman who delivers the famous ‘I’ll have what she’s having’ line.

“We did [takes for] that all day,” said Ryan. “Throughout the day, Rob kept giving me some of those noises. He was standing there making those noises in front of his mom.”

Ryan’s scene partner Billy Crystal received the US’ Kennedy Center Honors, recognising contribution to the arts, in December last year. “I was able to go there and say ‘he’s the perfect person to fake an orgasm with,’” said Ryan.

The actress also touched on not doing 1991 thriller The Silence Of The Lambs, having been approached for the lead role by director Jonathan Demme. “I don’t have any excuse,” said Ryan of her decision, adding that she greatly admired Jodie Foster’s performance. “The right person did that film. It’s bad form to talk about films you’ve turned down.”

Sarajevo Film Festival runs until Friday, August 23.