Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis has divided Screen International’s Cannes jury grid critics, receiving an average score of 2.1.

The sci-fi epic from the veteran director scored five threes (good) and four ones (bad) with three critics giving it twos (average).

Click on the jury grid above for the most up-to-date version.

Adam Driver leads Coppola’s latest feature as an architect trying to rebuild New York. Other cast include Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Shia LaBeouf and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Also landing on the jury grid was Andrea Arnold’s Bird with an average score of 2.4. The surrealist drama received five threes and five twos, with two critics yet to score.

Arnold has appeared on the jury grid several times, in 2003 with Fish Tank which received 2.3 and in 2016 with American Honey scoring 2.4.

Bird follows a girl who decides to go on an adventure after not receiving enough attention from her father, played by Barry Keoghan. Franz Rogowski also stars.

Next up on the jury grid is Emanuel Parvu’s Three Kilometres To The End Of The World and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds Of Kindness.

The jury grid is once again updating live on screendaily.com, in addition to being printed in our Cannes dailies.