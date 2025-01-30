Memento International has taken on international sales rights for Shatara Michelle Ford’s second feature Dreams In Nightmares, a road movie about a trio of queer Black friends on a life-changing journey that will play in Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama selection.

The film follows the three protagonists as they set off across the US on a search to find a missing fourth friend, revealing truths about themselves and contemporary American society along the way. It stars Denée Benton, Sasha Compère, Charlie Barnett, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mars Storm Rucker and Dezi Bing.

Ford produces alongside Pin-Chun Liu of US/Taiwan outfit 120E Films, Naima Abed of UK-France outfit Paradise City, Josh Peters and Robina Riccitiello for US-based Spark Features, Ben Stillman of US-based Birchall Entertainment, Ana Leocha at US-based Tango Entertainment, and Adam Wyatt Tate, Chris Quintos-Cathcart and Tyler Bagley.

The film premiered as the opening-night presentation at Philadelphia’s BlackStar Film Festival last August. UTA is handling North American sales.

“The reality of queer life and black life has always been about forging possibility out of necessity, possessing self-assurance, and cultivating interdependence in our communities forever and always. We need that reminder now more than ever,” said Ford.

The director’s 2019 debut feature Test Pattern was distributed by Kino Lorber, and nominated for four Independent Spirit awards including best first feature.

Memento International’s 20th-anniversary slate also includes Damiano Michieletto’s Primavera; Haifaa Al-Mansour’s crime thriller Unidentified; Hailey Gates’ Atropia which is premiering in Sundance’s US dramatic competition; and Emilie Blichfeld’s The Ugly Stepsister, the opening film of Sundance’s midnight section that will also play in Berlin’s Panorama.