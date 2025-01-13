Memento International has boarded Belgian filmmaker Laurent Micheli’s French-language thriller Nino In Paradise (Nino Dans La Nuit) for international sales.

The adaptation of Capucine Azaviele and Simon Johannin’s best-selling novel follows a 20-year-old whose failed attempt to join the Foreign Legion sets him on a path of odd jobs and wild nights as he and his friends try to find their place in a world that seems to have given up on them.

It is Belgian filmmaker Micheli’s third feature after his 2016 debut Even Lovers Get The Blues and 2019’s Lola starring Benoit Magimel. Newcomer Oscar Högström stars with Mara Taquin, Bilal Hassani and Théo Augier.

“I aimed to live up to the idealism and shattered dreams of this generation. I wanted to look my characters straight in the eye and present them as I see them and as they truly are: individuals striving to carve out their place in the world, even if it means doing so brutally,” Micheli tells Screen.

The writer/director reteams with Lola producers Belgium’s Wrong Men alongside France’s Haut et Court, which will distribute the film in France. O’Brother is handling the Benelux release.

Now in post-production, Memento will launch sales at Unifrance’s Rendez-Vous in Paris.

Memento International will also be at Rendez-vous with Camille Perton’s Arenas produced by Dahomey producers Les Films du Bal. The sports business thriller premiered at Les Arcs Film Festival in December and will have its international premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR).

The company’s 20th-anniversary slate also includes Damiano Michieletto’s Primavera, about Italian Baroque composer Antonio Vivaldi; Haifaa Al-Mansour’s crime thriller Unidentified; Hailey Gates’ Atropia which is world-premiering in Sundance’s US dramatic competition; and Emilie Blichfeld’s The Ugly Stepsister, which is the opening film of Sundance’s midnight section and will also play in Berlin’s Panorama.