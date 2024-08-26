Metrograph has acquired North American rights from The Match Factory to Christian Petzold’s Miroirs No. 3 starring Paula Beer, which starts production on Monday (August 26) in Germany.

Petzold and Beer reunite after Transit, Undine and Afire. Miroirs No. 3 follows a young music student who must rebuild her life when her boyfriend dies in a car crash.

The shoot will take place in Brandenburg and Berlin, Germany, and the film will open in 2025. Also starring are Barbara Auer (The Book Thief), Matthias Brandt (Transit), and Enno Trebs (Afire).

Miroirs No. 3 is produced by Petzold’s Schramm Film Koerner Weber Kaiser in co-production with ZDF and Arte. Funding comes from Filmförderungsanstalt (FFA), Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien (BKM), Deutscher Filmförderfonds (DFFF), and Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg (MBB).

David Laub, head of Metrograph Pictures, called Petzold “a truly incredible and one-of-a-kind filmmaker”, adding: “The script brings together many themes and ideas from his previous films, while also being a completely original piece of work that will keep audiences mesmerised throughout, as the film unravels many twists and turns while always staying grounded in an emotional and relatable story about love and family.”

Metrograph CEO Christian Grass said, “We are thrilled to support [Petzold’s] new vision and expand Metrograph Picture’s slate by getting involved early in such an exceptional and distinguished project.”

The Match Factory represented the filmmakers in the negotiation with Metrograph.