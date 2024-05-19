Pimienta has come on board as co-producer on Sujo, the Sundance Dramatic World Cinema grand jury prize winner that Paris-based Alpha Violet continues to sell in Cannes.

The Mexican company will add its weight to the film’s profile as it rolls out across that country and Latin America through Cinepolis.

Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez co-directed and co-wrote the coming-of-age drama about the son of a slain cartel hitman who must decide whether to follow in his father’s footsteps or pursue a different path.

Valadez directed and co-wrote with Rondero the Sundance 2020 selection Identifying Features.

UTA Independent Film Group is helping with the US sale on Sujo.