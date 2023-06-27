Australian actress and filmmaker Mia Wasikowska will lead the competition jury for the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival, which runs from August 11 to 18 this summer.

Wasikowska will be joined on the jury by Croatian actor Zlatko Buric, who starred in Ruben Ostlund’s 2022 Palme d’Or winner Triangle Of Sadness; and Serbian actress Danica Curcic, who recently appeared in Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom Exodus.

Completing the five-strong jury are Croatian actor and filmmaker Juraj Lerotic, whose debut feature Safe Place won best actor and the Heart of Sarajevo for best film at last year’s festival; and Josh Siegel, curator in the department of film at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

“It seems a particularly poignant time to reflect on the origins of the festival, and to celebrate the importance of coming together to promote a diverse range of cultures, perspectives and experiences through art,“ said Wasikowska.

The actress recently starred in Jessica Hausner’s Club Zero, which debuted in competition at Cannes.

Previous Sarajevo jury presidents include Mike Leigh (2004), Jasmila Zbanic (2006), Asghar Farhadi (2018), Ostlund (2019) and last year’s president Sebastian Meise.

As previously announced, Mark Cousins will receive an honorary award at this year’s festival.