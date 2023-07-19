Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has promoted Michael Kustermann to CEO in the wake of former CEO Shelli Taylor’s decision to retire.

Kustermann most recently served as president and the exhibitor and will assume the new role on August 11. Since joining he has driven initiatives such as team culture and development, the Silent Service menu ordering system, the Season Pass subscription plan, Rolling Roadshow, and new concept innovation.

A statement from the company indicated that under his tenure Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will expand into new US markets.

“I am confident that as this industry continues to build back, we will keep leading the way, just as we have proven we can with over 18 months of solid double digit growth vs the industry’s recovery,” Kustermann said. “Movies exist to make an impact in our lives and theaters deliver that – period.”

Alamo Drafthouse founder and board member Tim League said: “[Kustermann] and I have worked closely over the past two years and I know he will continue to drive our core values and build upon our vision to be the best damn cinema that ever was or will be.

“Shelli came into Alamo at a time when our company and industry were fighting for our very existence. She guided the company through those dark days, all the way to our current industry-topping performance and renewed expansion. I will be forever grateful that she steadily guided the ship through such an intense storm.”

Taylor, who took on the role of CEO in 2020 and remains on the board, added: “I am deeply grateful for the support and trust extended to me by Tim. His guidance and belief in my abilities have been invaluable throughout our journey together. As I pass the torch to Michael, I do so with immense pride and confidence. Michael’s leadership qualities and alignment with our company’s vision make him the perfect successor.”