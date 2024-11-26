The Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) has lined up speakers including filmmakers Michael Mann and Spike Lee and actors Eva Longoria and Andrew Garfield for its In Conversation With and Souk Talents strands.

The line-up of speakers speakers this year also includes Egyptian writer and director Mohamed Samy (Detention Letter) and Turkish stars Engin Altan Düzyatan (Diriliş: Ertuğrul) and Nurgül Yeşilçay (Magnificent Century: Kosem, The Edge of Heaven).

Also joining the lineup are Indian Cinema stars Ranbir Kapoor (Animal) and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Buckingham Murders).

They join previously announced speakers Egyptian actor Mona Zaki and Academy Award-winner Viola Davis. Spike Lee was last week announced as head of the festival’s main jury.

The fourth edition of the Festival takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from December 5 – 14.

For the first time, the In Conversation With talks will take place at the brand new Cultural Square headquarters of the Red Sea Film Foundation in Al Balad.