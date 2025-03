The Match Factory has closed multiple distribution deals for Michel Franco’s Berlinale competition title Dreams, starring Jessica Chastain and Isaac Hernández.

The film has secured distribution in France (Metropolitan Filmexport), Germany & Austria (Weltkino Filmverleih), Italy (Fandango), Spain (Sideral), Scandinavia (Lucky Dogs), Poland (Best Film), Benelux (Paradiso), the Baltics (Acme Film), Portugal (Films 4 You), Greece (Spentzos Film), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Czech Republic & Slovakia (Aerofilms), Romania (Transilvania Film), Hungary (ADS), Ex-Yugoslavia (MCF MegaCom), Turkey (Bir Film), MENA (Front Row), South Korea (NK Contents), and Taiwan (Andrews Film). Negotiations for additional territories are underway.

Dreams stars Hernández as a young ballet dancer from Mexico, who dreams of international recognition and a life in the US. Believing his lover, Jennifer (Jessica Chastain), a socialite and philanthropist, will support him, he leaves everything behind— but his arrival disrupts Jennifer’s carefully curated world.

The feature is produced by Teorema, with Michel Franco and Eréndira Núñez Larios as producers, in association with Freckle Films, with Jessica Chastain and Kelly Carmichael as executive producers; Eastern Film, with Vladimir Artemenko as executive producer; and AR Content, with Alexander Rodnyansky as producer.