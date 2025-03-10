UK-Ireland top five Mar 7-9 Rank Film (origin) Distributor Mar 7-9 gross Total Week 1 Mickey 17 (US) Warner Bros £2.13m £2.1m 1 2 Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (UK-Fr-US) Universal £2.05m £40.4m 4 3 Marching Powder (UK) True Brit £1.1m £1.1m 1 4 Captain America: Brave New World (US) Disney £614,000 £16.8m 4 5 Dog Man (US) Universal £373,654 £12.5m 5

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.29

Fantasy adventure Mickey 17 topped the UK-Ireland box office on its opening weekend, ending the three-week run atop the chart of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy.

Mickey 17 opened to £2.1m for Warner Bros, from 668 sites at a £3,182 location average. That is the biggest opening for a Bong Joon Ho film in the territory, topping the £1.1m start of Parasite from February 2020. It provided Warner Bros with its biggest opening weekend since Joker: Folie A Deux took £5.7m in October 2024.

Mad About The Boy posted a 50% drop on its fourth weekend, adding almost £2.1m. The Universal romantic comedy has passed the £40m mark with £40.4m to date, and should overtake the £42.1m of 2001’s Bridget Jones’s Diary within the next week. It also stands a good chance of catching the £48.3m of 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby before the end of its run.

UK comedy-drama Marching Powder started with a strong £1.1m weekend for True Brit Entertainment. Playing on 429 screens, Nick Love’s film took a £2,508 screen average – a strong figure for an 18-rated film. True Brit is projecting the film will top its £1.6m budget by the end of its first week. “Spending significantly less than the studios on advertising, we focused on a bold and highly personalised social media campaign in place of TV ads,” said True Brit Entertainment CEO Zygi Kamasa.

Disney’s Captain America: Brave New World dropped 57.7% on its fourth weekend, with £614,000, and is up to £16.8m total.

Animation Dog Man added £373,654 on its fifth weekend for Universal after a 45% drop, and is up to £12.5m total.

Despite two strong new films, takings for the top five dropped 12.7% compared to last weekend to £6.2m, and are down 29.7% on the equivalent weekend from last year. After overall box office takings increased year-on-year in February for a fourth consecutive month, March will need some strong performances in its second half to continue that run.

Anora resurgence

Black Bear horror The Monkey added £234,000 on its third weekend – a 61% drop that takes it to £2.7m total.

Sony comedy One Of Them Days starring Keke Palmer and SZA opened to £193,758 from 365 venues, at a £531 site average. Including previews, the film has £203,136.

After winning five Oscars including best picture the previous weekend, Sean Baker’s Anora experienced a 451% surge at the box office. The film took £179,059 on its 19th weekend in cinemas, and is up to £2.6m for Universal. For comparison, previous box office takings following a best picture win include £90,354 for Oppenheimer in 2024 (up 487% on its 35th weekend in cinemas), £166,259 for Everything Everywhere All At Once and £2.5m for Parasite, up 133% on its second weekend.

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King put on £147,000 on its 12 weekend in cinemas – a 45.7% drop that brings it to £32.9m, ahead of Shrek Forever After (£32.7m) and just behind Sing 2 (£33m).

Conclave continues to play well through a 15th weekend in cinemas for Black Bear, adding £124,000 on its latest session – a 37% drop that brings it to £9.2m as the distributor’s highest-grossing release ever.

Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl has entered distributor Picturehouse Entertainment’s top five titles of all time on just its second weekend. The dancer drama added £120,000 – a 58.8% drop that brought it to £735,000, behind only God’s Own Country (£879,328), The Party (£1.1m) and The Wife (£1.7m) from Picturehouse.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 leads Paramount’s slate, adding £81,000 on its 11th weekend – a 46.7% drop that brings it to £26.2m.

A Complete Unknown starring Timothee Chalamet added £78,000 on its eighth weekend for Disney – a 59.4% drop that brings it to a strong £12.1m, ahead of music biopics including 2022’s Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (£11.7m).

Documentary Twiggy about the British model (real name: Lesley Lawson) opened to £63,164 from 256 locations, at a £247 location average for Studio Soho Distribution.

Disney animation Moana 2 added £59,000 on its 15th session – a 28.3% drop that brings it to £42.4m.

Now in cinemas through a fifth weekend for Trafalgar Releasing, event cinema title Macbeth: David Tennant and Cush Jumbo increased its takings by 82.7% compared to last time out. The filmed play added £51,660 to hit a healthy £2.2m.

Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist added £45,948 on its seventh weekend in cinemas – a 69% drop that brought it to £3.7m total for Universal.

Fresh from winning best supporting actor at the Oscars for Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain put on £32,000 on its ninth session for Disney, with a decent £3.5m total.

A fourth weekend for Bollywood historical drama Chhaava brought in £24,340, for a £807,205 total to date for Yash Raj Films.

Still in cinemas after 16 weekends, Wicked added £23,903 on its latest session to cross the £61m mark for Universal.

Theatre release The Importance Of Being Earnest added £23,248 on a third weekend for National Theatre Live, and has £1.4m in total.

Laura Carreria’s debut feature On Falling opened to £19,970 from 53 sites at a £377 site average, with 11 of those sites screening Friday/Saturday only for special International Women’s Day screenings. The Conic release has £29,603 including previews.

Becoming Led Zeppelin added a further £18,240 on its fifth weekend for Sony. It has £995,995 in total, and will pass the £1m mark this weekend in a strong result for a documentary.

European animation Giants Of La Mancha opened to £17,230 from 184 screens for Miracle/Dazzler, at a £94 screen average.

Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru is still in cinemas after 18 weekends, with £16,548 on its latest session bringing it to £36.7m total – finishing not far behind the £38m of 2014’s Paddington.

Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour added £14,963 on its second weekend for CinemaLive, and is up to £388,961.

Sony anime Attack On Titan: The Last Attack added a further £11,243 on its second weekend, and is at a £377,414 cume.

Horror comedy Heart Eyes added £11,000 on its fourth weekend, and is up to £1.3m for Paramount.

Tim Fehlbaum’s news drama September 5 added £8,000 on its fifth session, and is up to £1.5m for Paramount.

Warner Bros event title Purple Rain In Dolby Cinema made £9,978 on Wednesday, March 5 alone.

Park Circus’s latest re-release, of Steven Soderbergh’s Erin Brockovich, took £7,677.