Worldwide box office: March 7-9

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Mickey 17 (Warner Bros) $43.6m $53.3m $24.5m $34.2m 68 2. Ne Zha 2 (various) $38.4m $2.04bn $37.7m $2.03bn 6 3. Captain America: Brave New World (Disney) $17.7m $370.8m $9.2m $194.2m 53 4. Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (various) $8.4m $111.3m $8.4m $111.3m 78 5. The Monkey (various) $8m $52.1m $4.1m $21.1m 59 6. Paddington In Peru (Sony) $7.2m $175.8m $3.3m $138.8m 55 7. Anora (various) $5.3m $54m $3.5m $35.6m 63 8. Dog Man (Universal) $4.9m $119.9m $1.4m $31.2m 57 9. Detective Chinatown 1900 (various) $4.6m $484.6m $4.6m $482.4m 9 10. Last Breath (various) $4.3m $15.1m $119,000 $459,000 7

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ posts $44m session

After five weeks at the summit of Comscore’s worldwide box office chart, Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 finally yields the top spot, thanks to the arrival of Warner Bros’ Mickey 17 in North America and 66 new international markets.

Bong Joon Ho’s dark-comedy sci-fi grossed an estimated $19.1m in North America (topping the domestic box office chart) and $24.5m for international, combining to deliver $43.6m for the weekend period.

Mickey 17 opened a week early in Bong’s home territory South Korea. The worldwide total including the extra week of Korean play is $53.3m.

For international, South Korea is the top market with $14.6m to date (after 10 days). Among the rest of the pack, France (an estimated $2.9m) leads ahead of UK/Ireland ($2.7m) and then Germany, Mexico and China (tied on $1.3m).

The space adventure was a good fit for IMAX and premium large-format screens, which benefit from a ticket price premium. In North America, these premium formats collectively contributed 47% of the box office total. IMAX globally accounted for $5.5m (12.6%) for the weekend, and $6.3m (11.8%) cumulatively.

Mickey 17 has delivered the biggest opening for a Bong film in the EMEA region and in Latin America, as well as in five Asian markets. In EMEA, it is the biggest Bong debut in every individual market except Norway.

But with a production budget reported at $118m, and marketing costs on top, the film still has a steep climb to profitability.

Bong’s biggest hit to date remains Parasite, which grossed $53.8m in North America and $262.6m globally, boosted by a powerful $71.4m in South Korea.

Oscar success returns ‘Anora’ to worldwide top 10

Sean Baker’s Anora has returned to the worldwide top 10 chart following its triumph at the US Academy Awards. Handled by Neon in North America and Universal in multiple international markets, the best picture Oscar winner grossed an estimated $5.3m globally at the weekend – good enough for seventh place.

Cumulative totals are $18.4m in North America, $35.6m for international, and $54.0m globally.

Universal reported a 435% week-on-week box office rise in its markets (which total 53 in number). UK/Ireland leads Universal’s international markets with $3.3m, ahead of Italy ($1.6m), Spain ($1.5m), Germany ($1.5m), Mexico ($1.3m) and Netherlands ($1.2m). However, all are eclipsed by Le Pacte’s success in France, where prior to the weekend Anora had achieved 590,000 admissions (converts to €4.3m/$4.6m).

Outside the worldwide top 10 chart, Brady Corbet’s triple Oscar winner The Brutalist added an estimated $2.0m for Universal across 57 international markets, plus $153,000 for A24 in North America. Worldwide total is now $45.1m.

Top international markets for The Brutalist cumulatively are UK/Ireland ($4.6m), Spain ($3.7m), France ($2.8m) and Germany ($2.1m).

Previously, best box office results for Baker and Corbet at cinemas worldwide were – according to available data – respectively The Florida Project ($11.0m) and Vox Lux ($1.4m).

‘Ne Zha 2’ vies with ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in all-time chart

While Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 ceded the worldwide box office top spot to newcomer Mickey 17 in its sixth week of release, weekend takings of $38.4m take the blockbuster sequel globally to a towering $2.04bn, according to Comscore.

Chinese data gatherer Artisan Gateway puts Ne Zha 2 at $2.04bn for China alone, and the film has been reported at $2.06bn globally.

Prior to the release of Ne Zha 2, Disney’s Avengers: Infinity War stood as the sixth biggest film of all time at the worldwide box office, with $2.05bn. Ne Zha 2 is poised to overtake the Marvel hit, or has already done so, depending on which total reported for it is more accurate.

The all-time worldwide top five is comprised by the two Avatar films, Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Titanic.

‘Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy’ and ‘The Monkey’ pass box office milestones

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy has now exceeded $100m at the international and global box office, and did so just prior to the weekend. The sequel added an estimated $8.4m for the weekend, taking the total to $111.3m.

The Monkey has pushed past $50m, adding an estimated $8.0m at the weekend to bring the total to $52.1m.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is playing via Universal Pictures International in 75 of its 78 markets and via local distributors in the other three, including Studiocanal in France. The film bypassed cinemas in North America and is streaming on Peacock.

Home market UK/Ireland, with $51.1m to date, accounts for 46% of the cumulative total. Australia ($8.6m) comes second, with a powerful Poland ($4.9m) in third place.

Mad About The Boy is chasing the $212m total achieved globally in 2016 by the franchise’s previous entry Bridget Jones’s Baby – or, more realistically, that film’s $188m international total, since the new film is missing out on North American box office.

The Monkey – released by Neon in North America, and by Black Bear internationally – is chasing the $127m achieved globally last year by director Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs. With a production budget reported at $10-11m, The Monkey already looks a profitable endeavour.

‘Paddington In Peru’ pushes past $175m

Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru is enjoying its eighth non-consecutive week inside the worldwide top 10 chart, with estimated takings of $7.2m – good enough for sixth place. This third Paddington film debuted in the chart in mid-November after Studiocanal’s UK/Ireland release, and returned in February as the international rollout gathered steam.

International total for Paddington In Peru is now $138.8m, while Sony’s North American release has yielded $37.0m. Global tally is $175.8m.

In 2017 Paddington 2 grossed $290.1m worldwide – and so far, Paddington In Peru has reached 61% of that total. Japan opens the film in May.