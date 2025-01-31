Mike Leigh is re-teaming with his Hard Truths partners for his next project, which is set to shoot later this year.

Cornerstone has boarded for international sales, with Bleecker Street releasing in the US and Studiocanal in UK-Ireland, and backing from Film4. Singapore and LA-bsed Desmar will come on board as an equity financier.

Georgina Lowe of Leigh’s Thin Man Films will produce.

As is customary with Leigh, the film will shoot untitled, with plot and casting yet to be determined.

Hard Truths has grossed just over $700,000 for Bleecker Street in the US since its release on January 10. Studiocanal is opening the film in the UK-Ireland from today (January 31).