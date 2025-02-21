Frédéric Hambalek’s dark comedy What Marielle Knows, about a teenager with the power to read her parents’ minds, has inked multiple territory deals following its Berlinale premiere in competition.

The film has sold across Europe to Paname Distribution in France, Cineart in Benelux, Karma Films in Spain, Alambique in Portugal, Edge Entertainment in Scandinavia, Aurora in Poland, Film Europe for Czech Republic and Slovakia, Mozinet in Hungary, Beta in Bulgaria, Scanorama in the Baltics, and MCF Megacom in Former Yugoslavia. Palace Films will distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand, Bir Film in Turkey, Falcon in Indonesia, Cine Canibal in Latin America, Nachshon in Israel, and Skyeye for airlines.

Discussions are underway in the US and the UK, Italy, Greece, Korea, and South-East Asia. DCM will release in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

The film is sold by recently-launched Paris-based sales company Lucky Number.

What Marielle Knows centres on a 13 year-old girl who is suddenly able to see and hear everything her parents do day and night after being slapped in a playground, exposing their secrets and turning their ostensibly perfect bourgeois family life on its head.

Julia Jentsch and Felix Kramer star alongside newcomer Laeni Geiseler in German filmmaker Hambalek’s follow-up to debut feature Model Olimpia (Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2020).

It is produced by Philipp Worm and Tobias Walker for Munich-based Walker + Worm Film and co-produced by ZDF/Das Kleine Fernsehspiel with support from DFFF, Medienförderung RLP and FFA.

Wrapping its first global market, Lucky Number, the Paris-based outfit founded and run by Ola Byszuk, Olivier Barbier and Lenny Porte, is also selling Brazilian filmmaker Gabriel Mascaro’s Berlin competition title The Blue Trail that is currently topping Screen’s jury grid.