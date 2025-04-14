Rank Film (origin) Distributor Apr 11-13 gross Total Week 1 A Minecraft Movie (US) Warner Bros £7.2m £31m 2 2 The Amateur (US) Disney £1.1m £1.1m 1 3 Six: The Musical (US) Universal £915,149 £3.9m 2 4 Andre Rieu’s 75th Birthday Celebration: The Dream Continues (Neth)

Piece Of Magic £595,168 £595,168 1 5 Snow White (US) Disney £411,079 £9.1m 4

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.32

A Minecraft Movie has built a sturdy £31m total at the UK-Ireland box office, after adding £7.2m on its second weekend for Warner Bros.

The film fell 52% from its stellar opening session; but still put in a strong performance to become the second-highest-grossing release of the year after fewer than 10 days in cinemas.

Minecraft is now the second-highest-grossing videogame adaptation ever in the UK and Ireland, behind 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie (£54.9m) and ahead of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (£27m) and 3 (£26.4m).

Disney thriller The Amateur starring Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne started in second place, with £1.1m from 622 sites at a £1,771 average.

Universal’s Six: The Musical held well across its first full weekend, having recorded the highest opening day result for an event cinema musical on Sunday, April 6. The musical added £915,149 from Friday-to-Sunday, and has a strong £3.9m, overtaking the likes of 2014’s Billy Elliot The Musical and 2016’s Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary Performance (both £2.2m).

Event cinema stalwart Andre Rieu recorded another hit with Andre Rieu’s 75th Birthday Celebration: The Dream Continues, which grossed £595,168 to date for Piece Of Magic Entertainment. Multiple sites are still to report, with Piece Of Magic projecting a £650,000 opening once all figures are in, and a final cume between £800,000-£850,000 including encore screenings – around the mark of last summer’s 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power Of Love.

Disney’s Snow White stayed in the top five for a fourth weekend, falling 39% on its latest session with £411,079. The live-action musical remake now has £9.1m, and should overtake 2021’s Cruella (£9.5m) in the next week.

Takings for the top five fell back 45% from last weekend’s peak; but are still 102% above the equivalent weekend from last year. Cinemas will look to milk several more weekends out of Minecraft, supplemented by Ryan Coogler’s Warner Bros action title Sinners from next weekend.

Drop in

Universal’s Blumhouse Productions thriller Drop starring Meghann Fahy opened to £382,902 from 483 sites at a £793 average – ahead of the £185,209 opening of previous Blumhouse title The Woman In The Yard from last month.

Trafalgar Releasing’s release of the first two episodes of the final series of religious historical series The Chosen took a decent £255,522 at the weekend, indicating interest in well-positioned TV series for cinema releases. Including a Thursday opening, the release has £426,542.

Entertainment Film Distributors’ Death Of A Unicorn starring Jenna Ortega added £179,338 on its second weekend, to cross the £1m mark.

A Working Man starring Jason Statham added £131,045 on its third weekend for Warner Bros, and has £1.7m total – down on the £3.8m of previous Statham film The Beekeeper from January last year.

Religious animation The King Of Kings, in which Kenneth Branagh voices Charles Dickens narrating the story of Jesus Christ, made a £129,297 full opening through Kova, at a £313 location average.

Oscar-winning animation Flow continues to play well for Curzon, adding £116,859 on its fourth session. This drop of just 29% was considerably better than the market average, and brought the film to £1.5m total.

Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag dropped 59% on its fifth weekend for Universal, with £69,340 taking it to a £3.7m cume. It has comfortably topped the £830,000 of Soderbergh’s other 2025 release Presence, although is down on the £5.8m of his prior film, 2023’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Former number one Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy added £64,322 on its ninth weekend for Universal – a 62% drop that brought it to £46.2m. It will likely finish slightly behind the £48.3m of 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby, as the second-highest-grossing of four films in the franchise.

Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson topped up by £52,856 on its sixth weekend for Warner Bros, and has £7m in total – the second-highest-grossing film in the territory for director Bong Joon Ho, behind Parasite (£12.1m).

Paramount action comedy Novocaine added £39,000 on its third session, and has £1.1m in total.

Uberto Pasolini’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes as Odysseus took £35,655 from 54 sites, at a decent £660 average, for Modern Films. Including previews the film has £85,709 total.

French coming-of-age film Holy Cow opened to £21,837 for Conic, from 34 sites at a £642 average. Including previews, Louise Courvoisier’s film has £32,923.

Irish comedy Four Mothers added £21,543 for BFI Distribution and Break Out Pictures – a second weekend that brought it to £167,165.

Universal animation Dog Man added £20,408 on its 10th weekend in cinemas, and has a decent £13.5m total.

Park Circus’s re-release of 90s classic Babe brought in £18,527, from 305 sites at a £61 average.

Bollywood title Sikandar added £14,501 on its third weekend in cinemas for Bakrania Media, and has £525,207 in total.

The Woman In The Yard put on £12,994 on its third session for Universal, and is up to £411,037.

Polish comedy Przepiekne opened to £12,456 for Magnetes Pictures, from 57 sites at a £219 location average.

Independent British comedy Marching Powder added £10,295 on its sixth weekend for True Brit Entertainment, and is up to £3m total.