Minerva Pictures has boarded Agostino, the next film from Venice competition regular Andrea Pallaoro, as well as Stefano Sardo’s erotic thriller Close To Me and Taavi Vartia’s Finnish survival thriller I



Minerva is pre-selling Agostino, about a 13 year-old boy who idolises his widowed mother, until a young local man becomes her lover.

Pallaoro’s 2022 film Monica and 2017 feature Hannah both played in competition at Venice.

The Italy-US co-production between Minerva and Melograno Films, it is based on the novel by Alberto Moravia.

Close To Me is the second film by Stefano Sardo and centres on a couple living together during the Covid lockdown, played by Riccardo Scamarcio and Mariela Garriga.

Medusa will release the film in Italy in March.It is produced by Italy’s Nightswim, Medusa and Serbia’s Film House Bas Celik. Minerva is screening the film to EFM buyers in assocation with TVCO.

Now in post, Ice Skater stars Norwegian actress Thea Sofie Loch Næss as a woman who finds herself stranded on an ice floe at the Arctic Sea. When the ice floe starts to float towards south and melt, she must use all means necessary to survive.

Loch Næss recently starred in Leonard Cohen biopic So Long, Marianne, while Vartia’s credits include The Islands Of Secrets and TV series Skye.

Ice Skater is produced by Finland’s A Xanaheim Original and Whatever Group, with Greece’s Inkas Film & TV Productions.

Also new to Minerva’s slate is Marlo McKenzie and Jonathan Parker’s 2024 documentary Carol Doda: Topless At The Condor. Set in San Francisco in 1964, it is about the city’s topless dancer.