Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning starring Tom Cruise will premiere out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie will be present at the film’s premiere on May 14 at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

It marks the third time Cruise has attended Cannes, following Ron Howard’s Far And Away in 1992 and the 2022 premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, also out of competition.

Paramount is releasing the eighth, and potentially final, Mission: Impossible feature on May 23. Further cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga and Angela Bassett.

The previous instalment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, was released in 2023 and grossed over $570m at the box office.

Cannes is announcing its full programme on Thursday, April 10.