BFI Distribution has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Moin Hussain’s feature debut Sky Peals.

BFI Distribution acquired the film from Bankside Films, and will release it theatrically in the UK and Ireland on August 9.

The film follows a man working nightshifts at a motorway service station, who tries to piece together a picture of his recently deceased father, from whom he had been estranged.

Sky Peals debuted in Critics’ Week at Venice Film Festival last September, before a UK premiere at BFI London Film Festival. Faraz Ayub leads the cast, alongside Natalie Gavin and Claire Rushbrook.

It is produced by Michelle Stein for Escape Films, developed and funded by Film4 and funded by the BFI awarding National Lottery funding, with investment from Screen Yorkshire’s Yorkshire Content Fund.

Hussain was named a Screen Star of Tomorrow as a writer-director in 2018; as was Stein, in 2009.

“Sky Peals exemplifies how great talent and imagination can take a film made on a relatively modest budget very far; it undoubtedly delivers as an unsettling sci-fi piece and as a poignant British character study,” said Laura Dos Santos, BFI acquisitions manager.