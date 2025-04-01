The European Film Academy (EFA) is touting the growth of its Month of European Film initiative, launched in November 2022 as Europe’s own film and award season.

EFA says the Month of European Film started with 35 cinema partners from 35 countries in 2022, and this rose to 108 partners from 42 countries in 2024.

The number of screenings of European films within the initiative grew from 1,553 in 2022 to 16,140 last year.

Meanwhile, admissions increased over the period from 61,199 to almost half a million (467,697).

Citing an evaluation with participating partners, EFA said the cinemas taking part reported their activities increased audience interest in European films and it also makes them want to programme more European films in the future.

“The European Film Academy senses growing interest in Europe for an ‘award season’ celebrating the best European cinema has to offer,” said Mattthijs Wouter Knol, CEO and director of EFA.

“With the Month of European Film we build a network and a window for the simultaneous celebration of European cinema and to bring the diversity of European film closer to home for many people: first of all to their local cinema.”

This year, the Month of European Film will start with European Film Award nominations announcement on November 18, with cinemas in Europe offering a programme of films for their local audience. The Month of European Film will culminate on January 17 2026 with the European Film Awards in Berlin.