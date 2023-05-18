MPI Media Group has kicked off talks with buyers on a Cannes sales slate led by horror title Departing Seniors which screen tomorrow (Friday) and stars Ignacio Diaz-Silverio from the comedy series Primo which debuts on Amazon Freevee this weekend.

Departing Seniors is part of the genre showcase of market titles at Cannes Fantastic Pavilions Gala and centres on a bullied high school student whose visions reveal the truth behind a supposed spate of classmate suicides and may thwart a serial killer.

Clare Cooney makes her feature directorial debut and Dashawna Wright’s Choppe Productions produced alongside Cooney, Jose Nateras and Kelly Parker, with support from Divisionist Films. Greg Newman and Queensbury Pictures are executive producers.

The film is part of the Fantastic Pavilion genre showcase at the Cannes market.

MPI Media Group VP of sales and acquisitions Nicola Goelzhaeuser is also handling worldwide sales on thriller LoopTrack written, directed by and starring Thomas Sainsbury, and Robyn August’s thriller KillHer.

Rounding out the slate are Laurence Vannicelli’s possession horror Mother May I? starring Kyle Gallner from recent horror hit Smile, and Travis Greene’s weekend getaway horror 8 Found Dead.

Goelzhaeuser said, “We’re experiencing a new golden age of inventive films and the movies we’ve brought to Cannes this year represent many different countries and a diverse set of filmmakers and actors.”