Motion Picture Exchange (MPX) has acquired worldwide sales rights to the completed queer rom-com Things Like This from Malibu, Bro Productions directed by and starring LGBTQ+ activist Max Talisman from Super Dark Times and Orange Is The New Black.



MPX will commence sales around EFM in Berlin next February on the feature directorial and writing debut by Talisman, who stars alongside a cast which includes Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight).



Things Like This follows two men with the same name who begin to fall in love in New York City, unaware that a major reckoning with destiny awaits them.

The cast includes T-Boz” Watkins (TLC), Krista Allen (Significant Mother), Dyan Cannon (Kangaroo Jack), and Miles Tagtmeyer (Broken).

Buzz Koenig produced for Opposite Field Pictures alongside Malibu, Bro vice president Daniel Chavarriaga.

“Our entire team is thrilled to be working with MPX on the sale of our revolutionary film Things Like This,” said Talisman, “Our goal from the beginning has been to share this film with the widest audience imaginable. I am grateful that MPX shares our vision of fulfilling this dream.”

“The world loves movies, but there’s just an extra touch of magic that occurs when audiences experience cinema,” added Ryan Bury, SVP of acquisitions at MPX. “Things Like This is a pristine example of a cinematic encounter blended with magnificent performances and a story that deserves to be recognised and told. Myself and MPX are delighted to be working with the filmmakers on the film and can’t wait to witness moviegoers fall in love with the magic of cinema that is Things Like This.”

Talisman is represented by Sovereign Talent Group, and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.