Mubi has added additional territories on Rebecca LenkiewIcz’s directorial debut Hot Milk, selected today for its world premiere in Competition at the Berlinale.

Mubi will now release the film in Germany, Austria and India. The distributor had previously acquired rights for UK-Ireland, Italy, Latin America and Turkey.

HanWay Films handles international sales on the film, with deals already in place for iFC Films in North America; Metropolitan Films in France; Caramel in Spain; The Searchers in Benelux; Nos in Portugal; Scanbox in Scandinavia; M2 in Eastern Europe; Front Row in the Middle East; Shaw in Singapore; and Ardwolf Films for airlines and ships.

Based on Deborah Levy’s book of the same name, Hot Milk follows a mother and daughter who travel to the Spanish seaside town of Almeria to consult a healer regarding the mother’s mysterious illness; only for the daughter to meet a free-spirited traveller.

Screen Star of Tomorrow 2019 Emma Mackey stars alongside Fiona Shaw, Vicky Krieps and Vincent Perez.

The film is produced by Christine Langan for her Bonnie Productions, with Kate Glover and Giorgos Karnavas. It was developed by Bonnie Productions with Film4. Executive producers are Farhana Bhula, Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek for Film4; Richard Mansell; Lee Hazeldene, John Hazeldene; Phil Hunt and Compton Ross for Head Gear Films; Deborah Levy; Ellie Wood; Konstantinos Kontovrakis; and Peter Watson and Marie-Gabrielle Stewart for HanWay Films.

Writer-director Lenkiewicz co-wrote the screenplay for Ida with Pawel Pawlikowski, with the film winning best foreign language film at the 2015 Oscars and Baftas. She has since written screenplays for Disobedience, Colette, Servants and Bafta-nominated She Said.