Mubi has taken László Nemes’ Orphan on board in a multi-territory deal on the post- World War II Hungarian family drama; Le Pacte will release the film in France.

Charades and New Europe Film Sales are handling sales on the film.

Mubi has acquired all rights in the UK and Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, Latin America and Turkey.

The Hungarian-language film is the third film by Nemes following Son Of Saul and Sunset. Set in Budapest in 1957 after the uprising against the Communist regime, Orphan follows a young Jewish boy raised by his mother whose world turns upside down when a stranger appears on his doorstep claiming to be the father he thought had died in the Nazi concentration camps.

The production will start shooting in Budapest in June. It is produced by Ildiko Kemeny and Ferenc Szale for Hungary’s Pioneer Productions and Mike Goodridge for the UK’s Good Chaos with Gregory Jankilevitsch and Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska of Mid March Media and Alexander Rodnyansky of AR Content. Co-producers are Juliette Schrameck of France’s Lumen and Thanassis Karathanos and Martin Hampel of Germany’s Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion.

Nemes reteams with Son of Saul and Sunset co-writer Clara Royer on the screenplay and with the films’ cinematographer Mátyás Erdély.

Charades and New Europe Films cited the “emotional depth of the script and the way it rendered a seemingly well-known historical era from a brand new perspective,” adding: “We couldn’t have found better homes to profile Laszlo’s special work.”