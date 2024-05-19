Mubi has secured a multi-territory deal for Magnus von Horn’s The Girl With The Needle, which premiered in Competition at Cannes earlier this week.

The arthouse distributor, producer and streamer has picked up rights for North America, UK-Ireland, Latin America, Germany, Austria, Italy, Turkey and India. International sales of the film are handled by Mubi-owned The Match Factory, which is working on deals for further territories.

It marks Mubi’s third acquisition of titles competing for this year’s Palme d’Or after picking up worldwide rights to Coralie Fargeat’s body horror The Substance and UK rights to Andrea Arnold’s Bird, starring Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski, ahead of the festival.

Inspired by true events, the black and white drama stars Vic Carmen Sonne (Godland) and Trine Dyrholm (Queen Of Hearts). Set in Copenhagen after the First World War, it follows a desperate young woman who takes the role of a wet-nurse at an underground adoption agency. She forms a bond with the charismatic woman who runs the agency but discovers a shocking truth behind her work.

Sweden-born director von Horn moves up to Competition after The Here After played Directors’ Fortnight in 2015 and Sweat received a 2020 Covid-era Cannes Label.

Nordisk Film Creative Alliance’s Malene Blenkov, whose credits include Lone Scherfig’s The Kindness Of Strangers, produces.