Worldwide box office: January 24-26
|Rank
|Film (distributor)
|3-day (world)
|Cume (world)
|3-day (int’l)
|Cume (int’l)
|Territories
|1.
|Mufasa: The Lion King (Disney)
|$24.1m
|$626.7m
|$15.4m
|$405.6m
|53
|2.
|Flight Risk (various)
|$16.2m
|$16.2m
|$4.2m
|$4.2m
|40
|3.
|Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (Paramount)
|$16.1m
|$446.6m
|$10.6m
|$220.5m
|65
|4.
|Moana 2 (Disney)
|$10.1m
|$1.03bn
|$5.8m
|$576m
|53
|5.
|One Of Them Days (Sony)
|$8m
|$25.1m
|-
|-
|3
|6.
|A Complete Unknown (Disney)
|$8m
|$74.2m
|$4.9m
|$11.3m
|13
|7.
|Wolf Man (Universal)
|$7m
|$27.7m
|$3.6m
|$9.9m
|76
|8.
|Octopus With Broken Arms (various)
|$6.8m
|$124.6m
|$6.8m
|$124.4m
|7
|9.
|Paddington In Peru (various)
|$6.3m
|$83m
|$6.3m
|$83m
|43
|10.
|Nosferatu (Universal)
|$6.2m
|$166.4m
|$4.2m
|$73.2m
|66
Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.
Mufasa stands in spotlight; Moana hits $1bn
Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King held the global box office crown for an impressive sixth consecutive weekend. The CGI blockbuster added $24.1m around the world, dropping just 24.2% on its previous session and topping the $600m mark with a $626.7m cume.
In international territories, it added $15.4m and has $405.6m – down on the $1.1bn international cume of 2019’s The Lion King, but still a strong total.
It is now the seventh-highest-grossing 2024 release. Strongest holds this session came in Spain (+4%), UK-Ireland (-18%), France (-21%) and Brazil (-26%); and it remained the number one non-local film in France, Germany, Spain, Brazil and Latin America, as well as many smaller markets.
Disney stablemate Moana 2 became the 56th film ever to hit coveted $1bn mark, adding $10.1m worldwide including $5.8m internationally. It has $576m in total from international markets, well ahead of the $394.6m international takings of 2016’s Moana.
The animation is the third-highest-grossing release of 2024 around the world, with Disney holding the top three spots with Inside Out 2 ($1.7bn) and Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.3bn).
Risk-y business
Mel Gibson’s action drama Flight Risk opened to $16.2m around the world from 40 markets, just holding off the $16.1m of Sonic The Hedgehog 3’s latest weekend.
Flight Risk made $4.2m in international markets. Lionsgate handles North American and UK-Ireland distribution, with further distributors including Metropolitan Filmexport (France), Tobis (Germany) and Diamond (Spain).
It stars Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace, in the story of a pilot transporting an air marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial; on a flight where not everyone is what they seem.
How does it feel?
An expansion from two to 13 territories helped Disney’s Searchlight Pictures title A Complete Unknown move up from 10th to sixth in the global chart. It retained top spot in the UK and Ireland, with strong openings in Italy and Australia.
It added $8m worldwide, of which $4.9m came from international sites; and has $74.2m total, of which $11.3m is international.
Timothée Chalamet stars in the story of Bob Dylan’s early career and creation of hits including ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ and ‘Like A Rolling Stone’. Monica Barbaro plays Joan Baez with Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, with the trio all receiving Oscar nominations this week for their portrayals of the folk music icons; and a best director nomination for James Mangold. A Complete Unknown still has some way to go to reach the $186.8m of Mangold’s previous music biopic, 2005’s Oscar-winning Walk The Line about Johnny Cash.
Brutal beginnings
Awards contender The Brutalist opened in its first nine international markets with a strong $2.2m – more than double the takings of recent award-winners Anatomy Of A Fall, The Zone of Interest and Triangle Of Sadness in the same markets.
The top market was UK-Ireland with $838,000 including previews; while Spain put up a strong $796,000 and Australia scored $353,000.
Adrien Brody stars as a Hungarian architect who flees the Second World War in Europe for the United States – where he meets a manipulative benefactor who wants him to build a huge project.
The second weekend of Universal horror Wolf Man added $7m, of which $3.6m came from international markets; for a $27.7m total, including $9.9m internationally.
Mexico formed the top opening market this weekend with $0.9m, above comparative titles Speak No Evil, Us, The Substance and Heretic.
A second Universal horror, Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, put on $6.2m worldwide including $4.2m internationally; for $166.4m total including $73.2m outside North America. It has grossed more than the combined totals of all three of Eggers’ previous films, 2015’s The VVitch ($40.2m), 2019’s The Lighthouse ($18.1m) and 2022’s The Northman ($69.6m).
Nosferatu has received five Bafta and four Oscar nominations in the last fortnight, that Universal will hope to push further takings across the market. It is now Universal’s highest-grossing horror title ever in the UK and Ireland with £11.8m.
Further Universal awards contenders in cinemas include Wicked, which added $4.9m for a $717m worldwide total; and Anora, which topped up $491,000 internationally, pushed by a strong Brazil opening, for an $11.8m international total.
