Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Mufasa: The Lion King (Disney) $24.1m $626.7m $15.4m $405.6m 53 2. Flight Risk (various) $16.2m $16.2m $4.2m $4.2m 40 3. Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (Paramount) $16.1m $446.6m $10.6m $220.5m 65 4. Moana 2 (Disney) $10.1m $1.03bn $5.8m $576m 53 5. One Of Them Days (Sony) $8m $25.1m - - 3 6. A Complete Unknown (Disney) $8m $74.2m $4.9m $11.3m 13 7. Wolf Man (Universal) $7m $27.7m $3.6m $9.9m 76 8. Octopus With Broken Arms (various) $6.8m $124.6m $6.8m $124.4m 7 9. Paddington In Peru (various) $6.3m $83m $6.3m $83m 43 10. Nosferatu (Universal) $6.2m $166.4m $4.2m $73.2m 66

Mufasa stands in spotlight; Moana hits $1bn

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King held the global box office crown for an impressive sixth consecutive weekend. The CGI blockbuster added $24.1m around the world, dropping just 24.2% on its previous session and topping the $600m mark with a $626.7m cume.

In international territories, it added $15.4m and has $405.6m – down on the $1.1bn international cume of 2019’s The Lion King, but still a strong total.

It is now the seventh-highest-grossing 2024 release. Strongest holds this session came in Spain (+4%), UK-Ireland (-18%), France (-21%) and Brazil (-26%); and it remained the number one non-local film in France, Germany, Spain, Brazil and Latin America, as well as many smaller markets.

Disney stablemate Moana 2 became the 56th film ever to hit coveted $1bn mark, adding $10.1m worldwide including $5.8m internationally. It has $576m in total from international markets, well ahead of the $394.6m international takings of 2016’s Moana.

The animation is the third-highest-grossing release of 2024 around the world, with Disney holding the top three spots with Inside Out 2 ($1.7bn) and Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.3bn).

Risk-y business

Mel Gibson’s action drama Flight Risk opened to $16.2m around the world from 40 markets, just holding off the $16.1m of Sonic The Hedgehog 3’s latest weekend.

Flight Risk made $4.2m in international markets. Lionsgate handles North American and UK-Ireland distribution, with further distributors including Metropolitan Filmexport (France), Tobis (Germany) and Diamond (Spain).

It stars Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace, in the story of a pilot transporting an air marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial; on a flight where not everyone is what they seem.

How does it feel?

An expansion from two to 13 territories helped Disney’s Searchlight Pictures title A Complete Unknown move up from 10th to sixth in the global chart. It retained top spot in the UK and Ireland, with strong openings in Italy and Australia.

It added $8m worldwide, of which $4.9m came from international sites; and has $74.2m total, of which $11.3m is international.

Timothée Chalamet stars in the story of Bob Dylan’s early career and creation of hits including ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ and ‘Like A Rolling Stone’. Monica Barbaro plays Joan Baez with Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, with the trio all receiving Oscar nominations this week for their portrayals of the folk music icons; and a best director nomination for James Mangold. A Complete Unknown still has some way to go to reach the $186.8m of Mangold’s previous music biopic, 2005’s Oscar-winning Walk The Line about Johnny Cash.

Brutal beginnings

Awards contender The Brutalist opened in its first nine international markets with a strong $2.2m – more than double the takings of recent award-winners Anatomy Of A Fall, The Zone of Interest and Triangle Of Sadness in the same markets.

The top market was UK-Ireland with $838,000 including previews; while Spain put up a strong $796,000 and Australia scored $353,000.

Adrien Brody stars as a Hungarian architect who flees the Second World War in Europe for the United States – where he meets a manipulative benefactor who wants him to build a huge project.

The second weekend of Universal horror Wolf Man added $7m, of which $3.6m came from international markets; for a $27.7m total, including $9.9m internationally.

Mexico formed the top opening market this weekend with $0.9m, above comparative titles Speak No Evil, Us, The Substance and Heretic.

A second Universal horror, Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, put on $6.2m worldwide including $4.2m internationally; for $166.4m total including $73.2m outside North America. It has grossed more than the combined totals of all three of Eggers’ previous films, 2015’s The VVitch ($40.2m), 2019’s The Lighthouse ($18.1m) and 2022’s The Northman ($69.6m).

Nosferatu has received five Bafta and four Oscar nominations in the last fortnight, that Universal will hope to push further takings across the market. It is now Universal’s highest-grossing horror title ever in the UK and Ireland with £11.8m.

Further Universal awards contenders in cinemas include Wicked, which added $4.9m for a $717m worldwide total; and Anora, which topped up $491,000 internationally, pushed by a strong Brazil opening, for an $11.8m international total.