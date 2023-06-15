My Animal, Jacqueline Castel’s queer werewolf romance which premiered at Sundance, has been named the centrepiece screening at the 41st Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ film festival running July 13-23.

Outfest will honour actor, producer and musician Amandla Stenberg with its Platinum Maverick Award at the opening night in recognition of her “artistry in film and music, and her unapologetic use of her platform for fierce advocacy and activism within the LGBTQ+ community”.

Stenberg and Bobbi Salvör Menuez star in My Animal, which screens on July 15. That night Madame Gandhi will receive the Platinum Alchemy Award for her “unending devotion to creating music that carries feminist messages about positivity, gender liberation, and human thriving”.

There will be a Special Centerpiece screening of Ira Sachs’ queer romance Passages, which also premiered at Sundance, followed by a discussion with Sachs about his work and a reception.

D. Smith will attend the festival to discuss her Documentary Centerpiece Kokomo City, another Park City premiere which chronicles the lives of four Black trans sex workers.

The US Centerpiece Fancy Dance stars Lily Gladstone, who stars opposite Leonardo Di Caprio in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar hopeful and recent Cannes premiere Killers Of The Flower Moon, as a queer Native woman who absconds with her teenage niece on a search for her missing sister. Director Erica Tremblay is expected to attend along with Gladstone, schedules permitting.

Director Rightor Doyle is due to attend a Late Night Spotlight screening of SXSW comedy selection Down Low starring Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Judith Light, and Audra McDonald.

As previously announced the festival will open with Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe and close with Chasing Chasing Amy.

The full Outfest Los Angeles 2023 LGBTQ+ Summer Festival line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.