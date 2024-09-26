Myriad Pictures has closed a raft of territory sales on Die Alone starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Douglas Smith and Frank Grillo ahead of the survival horror-thriller’s presentation in Sitges next month.

Lowell Dean directed Minds Eye Entertainment’s story about a man suffering from amnesia who teams up with a rugged survivalist in a post-apocalyptic world to find his girlfriend.

The cast includes Kimberly-Sue Murray. Danielle Masters, Benjamin DeWalt, and Kevin DeWalt served as producers.

Myriad has licensed the film in Australia (Rialto), Germany (Lighthouse), Middle East (Falcon Media), Spain (A Contracorriente), Scandinavia (Mis Label), Portugal (Lusomundo), and Philippines (Pioneer Films).

Further sales have closed in Poland (Monolith), Baltic States/CIS (VLG Media), Taiwan (Cai Chang), Netherlands (Three Lines Pictures), and former Yugoslavia (Stars Media).

The film’s international rollout is expected to begin in autumn and continue into 2025. Quiver will release day and date in the US on October 18 and Film Option/Cineplex will release in select theatres in Canada, in French and English, on Friday (September 27). Dean will attend Sitges, which runs in Spain from October 3-13.

Myriad head Kirk D’Amico said, “We look forward to continuing to work with the international distributors and festivals to bring this original and elevated genre film to worldwide audiences.”

The Matrix, which gave Moss her breakout role opposite Keanu Reeves, is currently in US theatres to commemorate the sci-fi smash’s 25th anniversary. She was recently seen in Disney+’s The Accolyte and will join Arnold Schwarzenegger in Fubar Season 2 for Netflix.

Grillo can be seen in Tulsa King and his credits include The Grey, Boss Level, and The Purge: Anarchy. Coming up are James Gunn’s Superman, and HBO Max series Creature Commandos, written by Gunn.

Smith starred in Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga and can be seen in All The Lost Ones on Paramount+.