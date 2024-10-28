Myriad Pictures will launch pre-sales at AFM in Las Vegas next week on the Irish comedy-drama One Night Only starring Colin Morgan from Belfast BBC drama Dead And Buried.

Writer-director David Gleeson’s Ireland-Belgium co-production from Wide Eye Films and uMedia is currently in pre-production and scheduled to go in front of the cameras in Limerick, Ireland, in early November.

Morgan plays the manager of a small-town cinema during an eventful Friday night from hell as a sequence of calamities unfold. Calam Lynch also stars in the project, with Niamh Cusack and India Mullen rounding out the key cast.

The project is close to Gleeson’s heart. “Growing up in a cinema, I worked countless matinees, evening shows and late shows as usher, cleaner, projectionist, bouncer, and babysitter,” he said. “The cinema has profoundly shaped my life, and this film reflects three generations of my family’s experiences. Anyone with fond memories of going to the pictures will find something to laugh or cry about in this film.”

Myriad Pictures acquired rights from Dublin-based production company Wide Eye Films. Company founder Kirk D’Amico is among the executive producers and said: “We see this as an Irish Cinema Paradiso and think that it will hit a chord with distributors around the world.”

Berlin-based Judy Tossell (Hector And The Search For Happiness The Lesson) is producing.