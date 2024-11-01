Myriad Pictures will launch sales at AFM on the psychological thriller McVeigh from Symbolic Exchange and CinemaWerks starring Alfie Allen as Timothy McVeigh, the deadliest domestic terrorist in United States history.

The film premiered at Tribeca Festival this year and is directed by Mike Ott. It tells of the titular military veteran, who masterminded the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that resulted in the death of 168 people and injured many hundreds more.

Allen, whose credits include Jojo Rabbit and Game Of Thrones, stars alongside Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars, Spring Breakers), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), and Tracy Letts (Ladybird).

McVeigh recently played at the Rome and Warsaw festivals and was produced in association with Bee Hive Productions, Rogue Wave, and Bespoke Production Capital.

“Through Mike Ott’s writing and direction, we delve into the mind of a sociopath with sober clarity but without sympathy,” said Scott Bedno, SVP distribution and acquisitions at Myriad Pictures.

“Alfie Allen delivers a subtle yet powerful portrayal of a killer so banal, it makes us question whether another McVeigh walks among us.”

Alex Gioulakis and Ott co-wrote the screenplay. Miles Alva, Cinemawerks founder Nicolaas Bertelsen, Symbolic Exchange head of production Joe Pirro, Shaum S. Sengupta, and Monte Zajicek served as producers.

Bedno negotiated the deal with Pirro on behalf of the filmmakers.