EXCLUSIVE: Les Films du Losange has taken on international sales for Nadav Lapid’s Yes, which has just been added to the 57th edition of Directors’ Fortnight, running in Cannes from May 14-24.

Les Films du Losange will launch sales on Lapid’s fifth feature at the Cannes market. Directors’ Fortnight confirmed the film had been added on Thursday (April 24), bringing the final selection to 19 feature films following the auteur-driven parallel section’s initial announcement on April 15.

Lapid’s fifth feature – titled Ken in Hebrew – is set in Israel in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023 attacks. It centres on Y., a jazz musician struggling to make ends meet, and his wife Jasmine, a dancer, who sell their art, souls and bodies to the elite, and bring pleasure and consolation to a bleeding nation. Soon, Y. is given a mission of the highest importance: setting to music a new national anthem. It stars Ariel Bronz, Efrat Dor, Naama Preis, and Alexey Serebryakov.

The France-Israel-Cyprus-Germany co-production is produced by Judith Lou Lévy of France’s Les Films du Bal and Hugo Sélignac and Antoine Lafon at Mediawan-owned Chi-Fou-Mi Productions. Co-producers are Israel’s Bustan Films, Cyprus’ AMP Filmworks, Germany’s Komplizen Film and Arte France cinema.

Yes joins previously announced Directors’ Fortnight titles including opening film Enzo from Laurent Cantent and Robin Campillo, and Miroirs No. 3 from Christian Petzold.

Lapid has previously directed Berlin Golden Bear winner Synonyms and Cannes jury prize-winning Ahed’s Knee.

Les Films du Losange also heads to Cannes with Kristen Stewart’s debut feature The Chronology Of Water in Un Certain Regard.