National Board of Review (NBR), a major staging post on the awards circuit, will host its annual awards gala on January 11, 2024, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

TV host Willie Geist will emcee the event, when NBR will recognise categories such as best picture, best director, best actor and actress, best original and adapted screenplay, breakthrough performance, and best directorial debut, as well as Freedom Of Expression Award and Outstanding Achievement In Cinematography.

Honourees for all awards will be announced on December 6 and this year the group will introduce the inaugural Achievement in Stunt Artistry award.

Last year’s winners included best film Top Gun: Maverick, best director Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans, best actor Colin Farrell for The Banshees Of Inisherin, and best actress Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once (pictured).