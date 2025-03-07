The UK’s National Film and Television School has unveiled the winners at its 2025 Graduate Showcase, including screenwriter Tracey Murray.

Screenwriting MA student Murray received the £1,000 most promising student prize. Brian Ward, head of the NFTS Screenwriting MA, said, “Tracey has produced exceptional work and developed into a writer of huge talent and potential, providing tireless help, advice and support to her fellow students.”

Other NFTS winners included Jonathan Le Grice, winner of the best cinematography prize for his work on Watch Me Burn; and production management student Esther Thompson and Alice Fontana.

The students received their prizes at the graduation ceremony at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London today (Friday, March 7).

Documentarian Louis Theroux was awarded the NFTS Honorary Fellowship at the ceremony, in recognition of his contribution to the industry. Awarding the prize, the NFTS board of governors praised Theroux’s “dedication to uncovering diverse human experiences through bold, thought-provoking storytelling across multiple mediums, and for continuing to inspire a new generation of creatives and documentary makers.”

”Hold on to the old verities of being hard-working, conscientious, free-thinking and brave,” said Theroux in a speech to the students. ”Be happy, but hold on to a healthy degree of hesitancy and self-doubt. It is human, it reminds us to challenge our preconceptions, and doing so can bring us together.”

The NFTS Graduate Showcase presented work made by the school’s students across the past 12 months, and included over 80 shorts, TV works, animations, documentaries, commercials and games.

NFTS Graduate Showcase 2025 winners

Most promising student – Tracey Murray

Best cinematography – Jonathan Le Grice

Production management diploma award – Esther Thompson, Alice Fontana

Health & safety management in film production award – Sara Saini, Emma Hinnells, Owen Tucknott

Excellence in Composing award – Darren Sng

Excellence in Editing award – Piotr Zuchniewicz