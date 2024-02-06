Met Film Sales has acquired international rights to David Allen’s nature documentary Wilding, which it will introduce to buyers at next week’s European Film Market.



Met Film Distribution, the company’s distribution arm, will release the film theatrically in the UK this summer. Submarine negotiated the deal with MetFilm on behalf of the filmmakers, and will handle the North American sale.

Wilding is based on Isabella Tree’s 2018 book Wilding: The Return of Nature to a British Farm, in which Tree details the efforts of herself and her husband to renew the ecosystem on their estate, Knepp, after decades of intensive agriculture.

The film is produced by Gaby Bastyra for Passion Planet in partnership with HHMI Tangled Bank Studios. Executive producers are Sean B. Carroll and David Guy Elisco. Run by Allen, Passion Planet is the environmentally-focused subdivision of UK production company Passion Pictures; while Tangled Bank recently made Oscar best documentary nominee All That Breathes.

Wilding debuted at BFI London Film Festival last October, and went on to win the Giving Voice To The Voiceless prize at Hamptons International Film Festival.

”Reliving the drama of Knepp provides an important and unexpected story of how unproductive and forgotten corners of our planet can be made whole again,” said Allen. “Letting nature back into our lives in this way can save the natural systems on which we all depend. It is a beautiful story providing one of the rarest of things: a message of environmental hope.”