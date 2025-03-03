Worldwide box office: February 28-March 2

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Ne Zha 2 (various) $67.9m $1.99bn $66.1m $1.97bn 5 2. Captain America: Brave New World (Disney) $33.8m $341.8m $18.8m $178.1m 53 3. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (various) $15.7m $96.9m $15.7m $96.9m 78 4. The Monkey (various) $11.6m $38.3m $5.2m $13.6m 48 5. Paddington In Peru (Sony) $9.7m $164.4m $5.2m $133m 56 6. Mickey 17 (Warner Bros) $9m $9m $9m $9m 1 7. Last Breath (Universal) $7.8m $7.8m N/A N/A 6 8. A Complete Unknown (Disney) $7.4m $120m $6.5m $46.2m 45 9. Detective Chinatown 1900 (various) $6.6m $476.6m $6.6m $474.4m 9 10. Dog Man (Universal) $6.3m $113.1m $2.1m $29.1m 55

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

Ne Zha 2 stays tops of global box office for fifth weekend

Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 rules the global box office for a fifth week in a row, this time with estimated takings of $67.9m from five markets, including $1.8m in North America. Chinese data gatherer Artisan Gateway estimates $65.5m for the film in China on its fifth weekend. Global total is $1.99bn, per Comscore.

Ne Zha 2 has overtaken Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.95bn) to become the seventh-biggest film of all time at the worldwide box office. It is surpassed only by the two Avatar films, two Avengers films (Endgame and Infinity War), one Star Wars entry (The Force Awakens) and Titanic. It’s the top-grossing animation globally, ahead of Inside Out 2 ($1.70bn).

Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 posts $9m debut in South Korea

Over a weekend that was notably quiet for major new releases, Warner Bros’ Mickey 17 landed as the highest new entry in Comscore’s worldwide box office chart, thanks to estimated takings of $9.0m in its debut market, South Korea.

The number is a four-day figure including today (Monday, March 3), which is the Independence Movement Day holiday. For the three-day weekend, the estimated box office is $7.0m. Warner Bros essentially released Bong Joon Ho’s film a week early in the director’s home market to take advantage of the holiday.

Mickey 17 dominated the market in South Korea with a 70% share of the total box office. It’s the biggest opening in the territory for a film starring Robert Pattinson (ahead of The Batman), and the biggest opening there for a Warner Bros film since 2019. IMAX delivered 9% of the box office from just 27 locations.

However, the $9.0m number is behind the pace of Bong’s Parasite, which opened in South Korea in May 2019 with $20.8m, on its way to a territory total of $71.4m and $258.1m worldwide.

Mickey 17 opens in North America this coming weekend, and expands to 66 new international markets including China, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK/Ireland, Australia and all of Latin America.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy nears $100m in international markets

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy has delivered an estimated $15.7m from 78 international markets for its third session, taking the total after three weekends of play to $96.9m.

The romantic comedy sequel opened in three new markets at the weekend: Germany, Italy and Austria. Germany saw an estimated debut of $2.3m, topping the box office, and beating both local title Wunderschöner and Oscar contender A Complete Unknown.

Italy was just below $1m with a $969,000 estimate, while Austria delivered an estimated $394,000 including previews, topping the market.

The film is playing via Universal Pictures International in 75 of its 78 markets (where the total is $90.1m), and via local distributors in the other three, including Studiocanal in France. The drop from the previous weekend is 38% in UPI’s holdover markets. Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is a Universal Pictures/Working Title film, with co-financing from Studiocanal and Miramax.

The Bridget Jones franchise’s home market UK/Ireland continues to lead the charge on Mad About The Boy, with estimated takings of $5.5m for the second session, taking the total after 18 days to $45.6m.

Australia is the second-biggest UPI market with $7.7m so far, ahead of the Netherlands ($4.4m) Poland ($4.3m) and Spain ($2.3m). Germany is already poised to overtake Spain, after a single weekend of play.

Mad About The Boy has now reached all its key markets except Japan and South Korea, which both open the film in April. The film bypassed cinemas in North America, and is streaming on Peacock.

Also for Universal, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist added an estimated $2.8m in 55 international markets at the weekend, opening in Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Taiwan, India and Thailand. International total is $25.6m, while A24 has achieved $15.8m in North America. Global total is $41.4m. Corbet’s previous biggest box office success, 2018’s Vox Lux, grossed just $1.4m worldwide according to available data.

And Universal’s best picture Oscar winner Anora opened in Japan, beginning with an estimated $265,000. Universal has so far achieved $14.2m in its international markets, while other reports put the full international total at $25.3m. Neon has grossed $15.7m with Anora so far in North America, making the global total $41.0m. Director Sean Baker’s previous biggest film was 2017’s The Florida Project, reported at $11.0m worldwide.

Captain America: Brave New World remains top US studio title

For the third week in a row, Disney/Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World is the top film at the worldwide box office from a US studio.

The action adventure delivered estimated weekend takings of $15.0m in North America (dropping 47%) and $18.8m across 52 international markets (likewise dropping 47%).

In cumulative totals, international ($178.1m) is now pulling ahead of domestic North America ($163.7m). The $341.8m global total makes Captain America: Brave New World the top film of 2025 worldwide from a US studio.

Also for Disney, Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown added another $7.4m globally at the weekend, returning to the worldwide top 10 chart – in eighth place. Global total is $120.0m.

Last Breath debuts with $8m

Focus Features’ underwater thriller Last Breath has debuted with an estimated $7.8m in North America, landing in second place at the domestic box office, behind Captain America: Brave New World.

The film, directed by Alex Parkinson, is based on the 2019 documentary of the same name, which Parkinson jointly directed with Richard da Costa. Both films tell the story of a rescue attempt after deep sea diver Chris Lemons is stranded on a platform at the bottom of the North Sea without oxygen. Cast includes Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole and Cliff Curtis.

Among international territories, Entertainment Film will release in UK/Ireland (essentially the home market for Last Breath) on March 14.

Paddington In Peru adds another $10m

Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru is enjoying its seventh non-consecutive week inside the worldwide top 10 chart, with estimated takings of $9.7m – good enough for fifth place. This third Paddington film debuted in the chart in mid-November after Studiocanal’s UK/Ireland release, and returned in February as the international rollout gathered steam.

International total for Paddington In Peru is now $133.0m, while Sony’s North American release has yielded $31.4m. Global tally is $164.4m.

In 2017, Paddington 2 grossed $40.9m in North America, and $249.2m in international markets – combining to deliver a $290.1m worldwide total. So far, Paddington In Peru has reached 57% of that total. Japan opens the film in May.